Raha Kapoor matches with Ranbir Kapoor for Diwali, but her expressions scream Alia Bhatt; fans call her ‘Alia’s twin’

All children look like their parents. It’s genetics. But what’s truly magical is when they begin to remind you of their parents with their behaviour and mannerisms. Raha Kapoor is a major example of the same. She’s the perfect combination of her actor parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, so obviously the star kid is super cute. But her expressions are a carbon copy of her mother’s. At least that’s what the internet believes. One particular look of Raha’s, an adorable frown, often reminds netizens of Alia’s ‘resting face’. The actor had even spoken about her iconic expression during the promotions of her Hollywood film Heart Of Stone (2023). Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt step out for Diwali celebrations with Raha Kapoor

Well, Raha has now won the internet over once again with her latest pictures and evergreen expression. On Diwali, the star kid stepped out of her home with her mommy and daddy to celebrate the festival of lights. Alia looked pretty as ever in a yellow suit paired with a baby pink dupatta. Meanwhile, Raha and her daddy Ranbir were twinning in matching pista green kurtas. They made a beautiful family! But what caught netizens’ attention was Raha’s hilarious frowny expressions as she made her way to the car, in Alia’s arms. On Reddit, a fan gushed, “She is literally Alia’s twin!,” while another internet user exclaimed, “Man she makes those faces like her mum lol.”

Under an Instagram paparazzi post featuring Ranbir, Alia and Raha’s pictures from Diwali, a social media user pointed out: “She is giving better expression than some bollywood actors😂😂🤌🏻.” Meanwhile, other fans showered love on Raha and her ‘Papa Bhatt’. A comment read: “Same dressing like papa bhatt like raha,” while another fan gushed, “Raha and Ranbir are twinning ❤️.”

For those who didn’t get the ‘Papa Bhatt’ reference, recently in a chat with her actor sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia revealed how Raha once called Ranbir ‘Papa Bhatt’. How cute is that! Well, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will soon reunite onscreen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.