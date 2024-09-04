Neetu Kapoor shares AI-generated pic of Rishi Kapoor and Raha; Riddhima calls Ranbir and Alia’s daughter ‘mini’ Rishi

Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise left an undeniable void. But he continues to live on in hearts and memories, not only through his incredible filmography but also the happy moments he shared with his family and fans. Well, today on Rishi’s birth anniversary, his old family friend Pammi Gautam shared an AI-generated photograph of the late superstar, which could have made for a beautiful memory if he was still amongst us today. This snap features Rishi with his granddaughter Raha Kapoor, who came into the world two years after his death. Neetu Kapoor shares AI generated snap of Rishi Kapoor and Raha Kapoor

Rishi’s wife Neetu Kapoor reshared this cute picture with the words ‘what could have been’ written on top. Well, Raha never met her grandfather but her actor mother Alia Bhatt feels she looks just like Rishi. Alia shared the same on an episode of Karan Johar’s chat show last year. It turns out that Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, feels the same way. In a special post that she shared today for her late father’s birth anniversary, Riddhima stated that Ranbir and Alia’s daughter Raha is ‘mini’ Rishi. She also wished Rishi was here today, celebrating the day with his granddaughters Raha and Samara Sahni.

Rishi Kapoor in a throwback snap with Samara, and in an AI-generated picture with Raha

In a heartwarming caption, Riddhima shared: “Happy Birthday Papa❤️ How I wish u were here celebrating your special day with both your grand daughters. Your "bandari" Sam is all grown up and baby Raha is the cutest- She is a mini you. Papa I will always cherish the memories we got to share. We miss you so much, and our love for you only deepens with each passing day❤️.”

In April 2022, Ranbir and Alia tied the nuptial knot in a private ceremony at their Bandra home. They welcomed their daughter Raha into the world in November of that year. Well, we are sure Ranbir and Alia will have the sweetest stories to share with Raha about her granddad Rishi.