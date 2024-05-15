5 times Alia Bhatt took the minimal approach: From Gucci Cruise 2025 to her haldi ceremony with Ranbir Kapoor

Apart from being an actor, Alia Bhatt is a true fashion icon. She has an incredibly relatable style which ranges from ultra-glam to casual chic. We witnessed one of her most glamorous avatars recently at the Met Gala 2024 when she turned heads in a Sabyasachi floral saree. But on Tuesday she left us stunned in a minimal midi dress for a fashion show in London. So today let’s celebrate the times Alia took the minimal approach and yet managed to impress the fashion police. Alia Bhatt's most minimal yet timeless looks

Clean girl aesthetic for Gucci Cruise 2025

Alia opted for a simple yet stunning strapless bodycon midi dress for the fashion show in London. Her hair was in a neat ponytail while her makeup was inspired by the clean girl aesthetic. She added a splash of boldness with her deep wine pout, which brought the whole look together

Hectic but minimal movie promotions

The actor looked breathtaking in her bandhani saree which featured hues of red, pink and turquoise while promoting a film. But instead of going overboard with the jewellery and makeup, she kept it simple with nothing but a pretty pink pout and a maang tikka

Light and flowy haldi ceremony

The number one thing that fans expect from celebrity weddings is lavish and overly glamorous outfits for the bride and groom. But for her haldi ceremony with now husband Ranbir Kapoor, Alia ditched heavy lehengas and opted for a light yellow suit with zardozi embroidery. White flowers in her hair made for a nice touch

Alia and Ranbir's haldi ceremony

Subtle glam for award function

This one is undoubtedly one of Alia’s best red carpet looks so far. She redefines glamour without looking over the top. The peach gown gives princess vibes and steals the show. But the magic is the balance she holds sans jewellery, with her hair in a messy plait, as she glows in dewy soft glam makeup

Newlywed Alia Bhatt Kapoor

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in a dreamy yet subtle wedding ceremony in April 2022 at their Bandra home. After getting married, the two danced the night away with family and close friends. Alia looked radiant in a bright red suit, flaunting her infinity mangalsutra, sindoor and chooda. But it was her simplicity that won hearts. She opted for a no-makeup look, a neat ponytail and a small bindi along with a maang tikka

Ranbir and Alia's wedding after-party

If you could, which minimal look of Alia’s would you like to recreate?