Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt does it again, gets THIS fact wrong after saying ‘let me get it right’; watch

Alia Bhatt attended the Met Gala 2024. The actor channelled her inner desi girl in a bejewelled Sabyasachi saree adorned with sapphires, diamonds, emeralds and pearls. Dressed as a timeless Indian princess in pastel hues, Alia beamed at the paparazzi as they gushed over her 23-foot-long train. Alia Bhatt in a Sabyasachi saree at Met Gala 2024

In an interview at the Met Gala 2024, while talking about the hard work and hours it took to make her custom-made Sabyasachi saree, Alia revealed, “So this is all hand embroidery. It’s taken, let me get this number right because it's extremely important when you talk about craftsmanship. One thousand nine hundred and five man hours (1,905) and a hundred and sixty-three (163) craftsmen, embroidery workers, everybody to make this garment.”

Well, Alia goofed up in this interview. Even after saying ‘let me get it right’, she got the numbers wrong. And we have proof! In a post on her official social media handle, the actor wrote that it took 163 workers 1965-man hours to create this couture saree. But in the interview, she mentioned 1,905 hours.

This is not the first time that Alia goofed up. During her debut on Karan Johar's chat show, the actor made headlines when she called Prithviraj Chauhan the President of India instead of Dr Pranab Mukherjee. That's not all! Just last year in October, when she arrived to receive the National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi, the paparazzi asked her how big of a moment it was for her. To this, Alia replied, “Bahut hi bada moment hai as usual.” She then laughed and corrected herself by saying, “I mean but obvious!”

As Shah Rukh Khan once said, bade bade deshon mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti hi rehti hain.