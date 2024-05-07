Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt is royalty draped in a Sabyasachi saree bejewelled with sapphires & emeralds, deets inside
After her pearly debut last year, Alia Bhatt returns to the Met Gala 2024 red carpet as a work of art draped in a custom-made Sabyasachi saree
After a stunning debut on the red carpet last year, Bollywood’s current reigning queen Alia Bhatt returned to Met Gala 2024, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. And what a comeback it was! If you were blown away by her pearly debut in 2023, get ready to fall in love with the actor all over again. For her much-awaited return to the annual ball, Alia put all her confidence into her favourite celebrity designer who had curated her wedding saree— the one and only, Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Along with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth were the co-hosts of this year’s gala. The dress code for Met Gala 2024 was The Garden of Time, inspired by the 1962 short story helmed by J.G. Ballard. Meanwhile, the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion was directed at evoking artistic brilliance. Let's decode how Alia, styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, perfectly aligned with both:
- Alia walked the red carpet like a royal Indian princess in a couture saree, draped by Dolly Jain, with a 23-foot-long exaggerated train
- Her gorgeous blouse was heavily embellished with sapphires, tourmalines, emeralds and Basra pearls
- The breathtaking floral saree was hand-embroidered with semi-precious stones, glass beads and silk floss, distinctive of the 1920’s fringe style
- This masterpiece is the result of 1965 hours of hard work and craftsmanship put in by 163 individuals
- The colour palette pays homage to Mother Nature taking inspiration from the earth, sky and sea
- Alia's hair, done by Amit Thakur, is up in a messy coiffure with intricately woven braids
- Her makeup artist Puneet B Saini opted for soft-glam dewy makeup, which lets Alia's ensemble do all the talking
Bejewelled with sapphires, emeralds, diamonds and tourmalines from Sabyasachi's collection, Alia is a true work of art in this custom-made saree. After seeing her in this avatar, we truly wish the actor is chosen to be the next Disney princess.
Once again, Alia Bhatt leaves the fashion police in awe, making her country proud on yet another international red carpet.