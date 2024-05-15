Alia Bhatt’s name added to Blockout 2024 List after Met Gala for silence on Gaza crisis

Why is Alia Bhatt on ‘Blockout list’

Alia has found herself in the middle of a brewing stir because of her alleged silence on the situation in Gaza. It came after she turned heads at this year’s Met Gala on May 6 dressed in a stunning saree by Sabyasachi. She followed the appearance with another international outing: the actor attended the Gucci Cruise Show 2025 in London on May 13.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

She has been accused of being ‘complicit’ for her inaction and not driving the attention towards the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

The celebrity blocklist also include other popular names such Virat Kohli, Priyanka, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Zac Efron, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Justin Timberlake and many others.

What is a Blockout List?

In the past few months, the Blockout 2024 movement gained traction on social media, especially TikTok, where users call out celebrities who haven’t spoken up enough on Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

It was after Met Gala 2024 when it gathered more steam with people sharing their lists of blocked celebrities on different social media platforms. The boycott effort aims to compel these prominent figures to utilise their wide-reaching platforms for advocacy, specifically urging for calls for ceasefire.

It symbolises a digital protest where individuals across social media are purposefully blocking celebrities due to their silence regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict or, in some cases, their alleged backing of the conflict.

Celebrities who are vocal about the conflict

Meanwhile, there are many celebrities who are taking a stand on the Israel-Gaza conflict. They are being praised for taking a stand. Actors such as Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, and John Cusack are among those who are actively striving to speak out against the war. Several stars, including Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, and Mahershala Ali, wore red pins on the red carpet, signifying their support for Artists4Ceasefire at this year’s Oscars ceremony.