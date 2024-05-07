Fans notice how international paparazzi screamed, chanted Alia Bhatt's name at Met Gala 2024. Watch

Alia Bhatt made her second appearance at the MET Gala this year on Monday evening. The Bollywood star was the biggest name from India to attend the gala, and chose to wear a saree designed by her favourite Sabyasachi Mukerji. While fans were mesmerised by her look, a few even noticed a precious moment from her walk up the MET stairs. (Also read: Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt embraces Indian heritage in an exquisite Sabyasachi saree with massive train) Alia Bhatt attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Alia's name everywhere

Videos from Alia's red carpet walk show her posing for pictures as photographers from all over the world call out her name. She smiled and posed, unfurling her 23-foot train as the paparazzi screamed her name.

A person shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Alia Bhatt at the Met Gala 2024 in a saree representing her culture globally and pap screaming her name outta their lungs, she came a long way.” Another wrote, “International media hyping Alia Bhatt by chanting her name at Met Gala 2024 red carpet.”

About her look

Alia Bhatt is also trending on Twitter after her MET Gala appearance. She took to Instagram to share the details of her saree and how it was made by judicious craftsmen. "It was a call to the Garden of Time - an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own.

"Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of @sabyasachiofficial, this vision found its fullest expression. We looked to the past as a guide for the future, drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication of Indian nobility. We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920’s fringe style. Our colour palette pays homage to nature’s beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea.

"We embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and makeup - an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles - a homage to time’s gentle caress.

“Creating this has been quite an experience… fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort. A big thank you to @anaitashroffadajania, @lakshmilehr, @puneetbsaini, @amitthakur_hair, @dolly.jain , and my amazing team for being the most wonderful collaborators through this ‘Garden of Time’,” she wrote.

Alia Bhatt marked her Met Gala debut in 2023 with a breathtaking ensemble crafted by Prabal Gurung. Her homage to Karl Lagerfeld in a bespoke white gown adorned with delicate pearls captured timeless elegance and garnered widespread acclaim.