Alia Bhatt makes her Met Gala 2023 debut in white gown, sister Shaheen Bhatt shares pics of her ‘angel’. See posts

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 02, 2023 04:38 AM IST

Actor Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut this year in a stunning white gown. For the event, Alia opted for the sleeveless white gown embellished with pearls. She also opted for several pieces of jewellery including rings and earrings. In the pictures, Alia gave different expressions as she posed for the paparazzi. The photos were shared with the hashtags--Alia Bhatt and Met Gala 2023. (Also Read | Met Gala 2023 live updates)

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt shared more pictures of the actor from the event. She captioned her post, "Angel (white heart emoji)." Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote, "So so gorgeous & stunning" A comment read, “Wow, I’m out of words seriously she’s too pretty.” Another person said, "Proud moment." An Instagram user commented, "Mamacita in Hollywood."

Earlier, Alia teased a glimpse of her first Met Gala look. On Instagram, Alia posed a monochrome picture of herself in her Met Gala outfit. In the photo, she looked away from the camera as she gave a pose. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “& here we go.”

This appearance of Alia precedes her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone. Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is intended to be the first installment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible. The movie stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia.

The 2023 Met Gala is taking place on May 1 in New York City. It celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." Apart from Alia, Priyank Chopra, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Rose and Jennie from Blackpink and Lily-Rose Depp are also expected to walk the red carpet.

It was 2017 when Priyanka walked the red carpet in a thigh-high slit gown with a popped collar, which came with a never-ending trail that became a highlight of her look. Her last appearance at the Met Gala was in 2019. Deepika Padukone attended the Met Gala too times. Her last appearance was in 2019.

Topics
alia bhatt shaheen bhatt met gala + 1 more
alia bhatt shaheen bhatt met gala
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
