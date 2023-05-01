Met Gala 2023 live updates: Alia Bhatt greets fans, Priyanka Chopra shares behind-the-scene pics

The red (white red and blue) carpet is laid out for the Met Gala 2023 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's theme paid homage to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. In attendance were Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian to Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Blackpink's Rose and Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp and several others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON