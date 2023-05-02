Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian reunites with ex Pete Davidson, images go viral

Last year at the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian had turned heads in a vintage Marilyn Monroe dress, as well as debuting with her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. A lot has changed in the past year, with Kim and Pete parting ways months later. At the 2023 Met Gala, the two exes were spotted chatting, reunited at the party, as photographs from the event made way to the internet. (Also read: Met Gala 2023: Cockroach spotted on the red carpet; internet calls it ‘best dressed.’ Watch) Kim Kardashian with Pete Davidson and Usher inside the Met Gala 2023.

A photo has been doing the rounds on social media that shows Kim Kardashian chatting with singer Usher and Pete Davidson. Kim, who opted for a custom Schiaparelli ensemble this year, looked stunning in a nude bra and miniskirt that was draped in rows of pearls. She was seen chatting with Pete, who had a grin on his face. Pete wore a Fendi T-shirt, leather pants and a trench coat.

Kim and Pete called it quits in August last year. The couple had dated for nine months after connecting on the set of Saturday Night Live, when she had hosted an episode in October 2021. Kim had filed for divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West in March last year and began dating Pete just six months later. But problems arose as sources revealed that the star wasn't ready to be tied down again so soon. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship,” the sources had reported Page Six.

Meanwhile, the reality star's younger sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kendal Jenner were also present at the red carpet. The 2023 Met Gala saw a host of celebrities and artists pay homage to legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld. This year's theme was titled, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

Kim had earlier posted a tribute to the late designer on Instagram and said, "We lost a true legend!!!! You were such an inspiration to the world! You shot my first fashion shoot and I was so nervous to work with such an icon! The world is so much chicer because you existed! I am beyond honored to have met you and had the opportunity to work with you. You are so loved and will be so missed."

