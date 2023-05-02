Fans scream 'we love you', cheer for Alia Bhatt outside Met Gala venue. Watch how actor responds

Actor Alia Bhatt won hearts as she made her debut at the Met Gala dressed in a white gown. Several pictures and videos of the actor outside the event venue emerged online. In a clip, fans screamed for Alia as she exited the venue. She smiled and waved at them. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt makes her Met Gala 2023 debut in white gown, sister Shaheen Bhatt shares pics of her ‘angel’) Alia Bhatt at the Met Gala 2023.

Many of her fans kept calling her name as she stood outside the venue. Alia turned around and blew kisses and waved at them. A few fans shouted, "We love you." The actor shouted back, "Thank you. I love you too." She also made a heart with her hands and laughed. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Looking so pretty in white like an angel." Another person said, "Wow." A comment read, "Looking beautiful."

For the event, Alia dressed in an ivory ball gown embellished with 100,000 pearls hand beaded in India. Alia wore an atelier Prabal Gurung ivory silk tulle and satin face organza exaggerated basque waist ball gown with hand-beaded pearls. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Alia shared a few pictures after her Met Gala debut.

She captioned the post, "Met Gala — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look."

Alia also added, "I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED."

This year, the gala, which takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, paid tribute to the legendary German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at 85. The theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," and the dress code was “in honour of Karl.”

Met Gala 2023 was attended by some of the biggest international stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Miranda Kerr, Doja Cat, Serena Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Pedro Pascal, Lilly Collins, Salma Hayek, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Penelope Cruz, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON