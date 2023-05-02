MET Gala: Pregnant Rihanna saves the best for the last, arrives late in white flower gown

As several Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities decked up in black and white for the MET Gala this year, Rihanna arrived late but made heads turn with her eye-catching white gown at the fashion extravaganza. She was accompanied by her boyfriend ASAP Rocky. The singer was literally decked up in flowers from head to waist when she arrived on the red carpet. She also wore sunglasses at that moment. Also read: Met Gala 2023 live updates: Alia Bhatt, Rihanna look like a bride, Priyanka-Nick twin in black and white Rihanna and ASAP Rocky came late at the MET Gala but made an impact. (Reuters)

Soon after, Rihanna removed her flower hoodie to give a view of her elegant white gown which also showed her baby bump. She is currently expecting her second child with ASAP Rocky. Meanwhile, ASAP Rocky wore a red tartan with a train.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky pose at the Met Gala.(REUTERS)

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky arrived late at the MET Gala. (REUTERS)

Rihanna poses at the Met Gala.(REUTERS)

Karl Lagerfeld was the honoree at the A-list gala for which around 400 celebrities dressed up in vintage looks from the fashion houses where he worked during a career of more than 60 years.

Hours before the gala, Rihanna was spotted stepping out of a restaurant in New York in another white outfit. It was a tiny white fur dress with a black fur jacket. She had also shared pictures of her dress with her hand on her belly and captioned it, "Not even Monday."

Not just Rihanna, former champion Serena Williams and American model Karlie Kloss also showed their baby bump at the MET Gala for the first time. Both of them were in black on the red carpet.

Rihanna is already mom to almost one-year-old son Noah Mayers. He was born in May last year.

According to ANI, the singer will now lend her voice to Smurfette in a new live-action hybrid feature from Paramount Animation, The Smurfs Movie. She made a surprise in-person appearance at CinemaCon, Las Vegas' annual convention of movie theatre owners, to make the announcement on Thursday.

"I tried to get the Papa Smurf role but It didn't work out," the singer joked on stage at Caesar's Palace Hotel and Casino, alongside Paramount Animation head Ramsey Naito, reported Variety. It was revealed that Rihanna will star, write and record original songs, and produce the upcoming project. The film is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025.

