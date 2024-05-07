Stepping away from the usual gowns and tiaras, Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt made a powerful statement at the 2024 Met Gala. Draped in an exquisite shimmery saree by renowned designer Sabyasachi, Bhatt embraced her Indian heritage to perfectly complement the theme: Garden of Time. The Gangubai star confidently held the mic as she spoke with Vogue on the red carpet, looking excited for the gala night. This marked Alia's second appearance at the Met Gala, following her stunning debut in 2023 where she turned heads with a breathtaking ensemble created by Prabal Gurung. Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt embraces Indian heritage in an exquisite Sabyasachi saree with massive train

Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2024: An ode to Indian culture

“There is nothing more timeless than a saree”, Says Bhatt referring to the Garden of Time theme at the Met Gala 2024 red carpet interview with Vogue. The Heart of Stone actress stunned in a pastel green Sabyasachi saree, complete with matching jewellery from the designer iteself.

What is Alia Bhatt wearing at Met Gala 2024?

Bhatt radiated beauty in a soft pastel green palette, accentuated by coordinating Sabyasachi jewellery and a breathtaking train that graced the entire red carpet. The intricate floral pattern, shimmering accents, and sweetheart neckline blouse adorned with a multicolored floral theme brought a fresh breath of air to the evening. As pictures of Alia surfaced from the night, the internet couldn't help but admire how she elegantly represented her Indian heritage through her stunning ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress also posted a stunning photo from behind, withholding specific details and simply captioning it with “Met Gala 2024.”

The hand-embroidered saree took a whopping 1,905 man-hours to craft, involving 163 skilled craftsmen to transform it into this masterpiece for Alia's Met Gala appearance. Alia's mesmerizing look was expertly styled by Anita Shroff Adajania, with glamorous makeup by Puneet Saini and elegant hair by Amit Thakur. When questioned about her exquisite saree, crafted in Italy, Alia expressed her eagerness to personally meet the talented artisans behind this masterpiece. Her genuine appreciation for the craftsmanship was what made her even more charming. Alia truly looked sensational, embodying grace at the prestigious event in six yards of elegance.