Live

Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 6, 2024: #TomBradyRoast: Ben Affleck's fans clap back with ‘facelift’ jibes after his angry tirade about social media trolls

Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for May 6, 2024.