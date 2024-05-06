Live
Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 6, 2024: #TomBradyRoast: Ben Affleck's fans clap back with 'facelift' jibes after his angry tirade about social media trolls
May 6, 2024 5:51 PM IST
Ben Affleck and Tom Brady previously shared the screen for the Super Bowl Dunkin Donuts commercial.
- Netizens branded Ben Affleck's set for Netflix's live Tom Brady Roast as the “worst.”
May 6, 2024 5:26 PM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Ram Charan and Srikanth’s video from Game Changer set leaks online: Report
- In a video that has now been taken down from X (formerly Twitter), Ram Charan and Srikanth could be seen shooting for what looked like a political scene.
May 6, 2024 5:24 PM IST
Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: Bison Kaalamaadan: Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran’s sports film with Mari Selvaraj gets a title
- Pa Ranjith, who is one of the producers of Bison Kaalamaadan, wished the team well sharing the film's posters on X (formerly Twitter).
May 6, 2024 4:19 PM IST
TV News Live Updates: Comedian Paritosh Tripathi on Karan Johar slamming his show for mimicry of him: We will be extra cautious going forward
- Comedian Paritosh Tripathi reacts to filmmaker Karan Johar calling out his Madness Machaenge co-star Kettan Singh for mimicking him in an unflattering manner.
May 6, 2024 3:57 PM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Emily Blunt reveals the ‘best thing’ Taylor Swift did for her kid: 'She’s really cool'
- Hollywood actor Emily Blunt says singer Taylor Swift did a very sweet thing for her daughter, for which she is grateful to her.
May 6, 2024 3:52 PM IST
Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan’s picture from sets of Thug Life leaks online
- Kamal Haasan is shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life in Delhi with Silambarasan, Abhirami and a few other actors.
May 6, 2024 3:45 PM IST
Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Shafi confirms for Prabhas' Salaar Shouryanga Parvam shoot will commence soon
- Actor Shafi, who plays a key role in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam, confirmed on Instagram that shooting for the film will commence soon.
May 6, 2024 3:32 PM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Deepak Tijori clarifies his comment on Amrita Singh stopping Saif Ali Khan to support his film: ‘Itna ghatiya quote’
- Deepak Tijori recently said in an interview that actor Amrita Singh once stopped her then-husband Saif Ali Khan from making a cameo in Deepak's movie.
May 6, 2024 2:58 PM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Watch internet's ‘real-life Rocky’ impress Sylvester Stallone with his iconic monologue
- His dream is to appear in the next Creed film, which he openly expressed during the event.
May 6, 2024 2:20 PM IST
TV News Live Updates: Bharti Singh is back at work just a day after hospitalisation: ‘I will finally see my Gola’
- Bharti Singh is a standup comedian and actor. She currently hosts Dance Deewane 4 and was recently hospitalised for gallbladder issues.
May 6, 2024 2:16 PM IST
Music News Live Updates: BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rose go for a walk, have desserts in New York; Lisa spotted at F1 Miami Grand Prix. See pics
- BLACKPINK's Rose posted a bunch of photos on Instagram also featuring Jennie. The group's fandom shared several pictures of Lisa at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami.
May 6, 2024 2:15 PM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: 'Day you stop loving me is the end of my career': Salman Khan's handwritten note for fans from 1990 resurfaces
- An old letter written by Salman Khan has emerged on social media platforms. In it, he promises to keep up with his fans’ expectations by working hard.
May 6, 2024 1:57 PM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian fans slam Tom Brady’s Netflix show for shading Kelce and ‘black men’ remark
- Outrage over misogynistic and disrespectful jokes at Tom Brady's Netflix roast special
May 6, 2024 1:18 PM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Manisha Koirala reveals how Rekha praised her for Heeramandi: ‘She was offered this role 20 years ago’
- Manisha Koirala made her Bollywood debut with Saudagar. She was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show - Heeramandi.
May 6, 2024 1:09 PM IST
Music News Live Updates: BTS ARMY criticises govt's move to investigate HYBE for chart rigging: ‘South Korea is nothing without BTS’
- The South Korean cultural ministry recently said that it received a petition to investigate why HYBE was blackmailed for chart rigging practices.
May 6, 2024 12:50 PM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Abhishek Bachchan returns to Housefull franchise: ‘Looking forward to working with Akshay Kumar, Riteish’
- Actor Abhishek Bachchan will join Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in Housefull 5. He will start shooting the project in August.
May 6, 2024 12:27 PM IST
Music News Live Updates: Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud complete timeline: Big 3 to certified paedophile
- Rap titans Drake and Kendrick Lamar engage in bitter feud with diss tracks and personal attacks. Complete timeline.
May 6, 2024 11:49 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: ‘I’m way too famous…’, Drake sparks fury over dating minor defence, internet compares him to Diddy and Epstein
- Drake has the internet raving after his lyrics tried to silence the peodophile charges posed at him.
May 6, 2024 11:35 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Kareena Kapoor tells stepson Ibrahim ‘tumhara koi haq nahi tum itne handsome lago’ as he poses with Charles Leclerc
- Kareena Kapoor and a bunch of fans dropped cute comments on Ibrahim Ali Khan's new pictures from the Miami Grand Prix.
May 6, 2024 11:09 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Shekhar Kapur binge watches Heeramandi: ‘Finally Netflix giving Indian filmmakers the budget they deserve’
- Shekhar Kapur also praised Manisha Koirala's performance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Here's what he wrote.
May 6, 2024 10:56 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Richa Chadha talks about terrible experiences with female producers, toxic co-stars: ‘They pretend to be feminists’
- Richa Chadha said she knows women who are “downright patriarchal and misogynist” and men who are feminists. The actor said that it’s not a gendered thing.
May 6, 2024 9:56 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Comedian Kettan Singh apologises after Karan Johar gets upset with his mimicry of him: ‘Didn't want to hurt’
- After Karan Johar called him out on social media, Kettan Singh has offered an apology to the filmmaker.
May 6, 2024 9:39 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Shekhar Suman compares himself with Dilip Kumar and Aamir Khan: 'No point getting steeped into mediocrity'
- Shekhar Suman said he doesn't feel the pressure to be seen, so he gets good work. The actor added that he wants to do something that would challenge him.
May 6, 2024 8:42 AM IST
Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: Aranmanai 4 box office collection day 3: Tamannaah Bhatia film mints nearly ₹8 crore on first Sunday
- Aranmanai 4 box office collection day 3: The film has been performing very well in India. The horror comedy released in theatres on released on May 3.
May 6, 2024 8:19 AM IST
Web Series News Live Updates: Can Netflix’s new rom-com The Atypical Family dethrone Queen of Tears ratings and success?
- JTBC's new series competes with tvN's hit show, while Kim Soo Hyun's drama stays strong on Netflix. EXO's Suho's Missing Crown Prince sees a ratings boost.
