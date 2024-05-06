Met Gala 2024 co-chair Jennifer Lopez teases daring outfit, says event's looks ‘aren't about comfort’

Amid the growing anticipation for fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala, pop icon Jennifer Lopez has teased her daring outfit. During her appearance on Good Morning America, the On the Floor hitmaker revealed she would “barely” be able to walk in her outfit. Ahead of the Met Gala 2024, which is themed The Garden of Time, Lopez told host Lara Spencer that the glamourous event's “looks are not about comfort.” Jennifer Lopez teases her Met Gala 2024 outfit, admits she'll 'barely' be able to walk(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez says she'll ‘barely’ be able to walk in her Met Gala 2024 outfit

The Can't Get Enough singer is co-charing the event alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Anna Wintour, and Chris Hemsworth. Teasing her look for the star-studded night, Lopez said during the interview, “You’ll have to tune in to see. But it’s exciting, it’s exciting. It’s a fun night for fashion.”

Lopez also addressed her co-chairs, saying, “I was really honoured to be asked to host it alongside Zendaya and Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. Anna was gracious enough to ask me. We’re going to have a good time.” She added that “it's always a nice time” at the annual fundraising gala.

“It’s such an interesting mix of artists and business people. It’s not just music or film; it’s everybody — fashion, film, music, business,” she said, adding that the Met Gala allows one to “have some really interesting interactions.” Lopez has attended the fashionable event multiple times over her decades-long career.

The This is Me…Now crooner said in a video for Vogue Magazine last month that she was “still deciding” her outfit despite the big event being “less than three weeks away.” “I’m also one of those people who chooses at the last minute. Like, I like choices, and then I go, ‘Okay, this is how I feel today.' And then we try to kinda create some type of amazing look — ‘cause that is the night for looks!” she said.