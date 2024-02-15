 Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me…Now tour 2024 complete list of shows and dates - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Music / Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me…Now tour 2024 complete list of shows and dates

Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me…Now tour 2024 complete list of shows and dates

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 15, 2024 11:11 PM IST

Keep reading to check out the full list of cities and dates for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me…Now The Tour 2024

Jennifer Lopez is touring again! For the first time in five years, the 54-year-old artist has announced her upcoming tour- This Is Me…Now. The On The Floor hitmaker made the announcement for her 30+ city tour on Thursday. The tour comes in support of her ninth studio album of the same name, which arrives on February 16. Check out the complete list of concert dates below:

Jennifer Lopez announces her tour, This Is Me...Now for the first time in five years
Jennifer Lopez announces her tour, This Is Me...Now for the first time in five years

This Is Me…Now The Tour dates

June 26 — Orlando, Florida, at Kia Center

June 28 — Miami, Florida, at Kaseya Center

July 2 — Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

July 3 — Edinburg, Texas, at Bert Ogden Arena

July 5 — San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center

July 6 — Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

July 9 — Phoenix, Arizona, at Footprint Center

July 11 — Los Angeles, California, at Kia Forum

July 13 — Anaheim, California, at Honda Center

July 16 — San Francisco, California, at Chase Center

July 17 — Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center

July 19 — Palm Springs, California, at Acrisure Arena

July 20 — Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena*

July 22 — Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena

July 24 — Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center

July 26 — Rosemont, Illinois, at Allstate Arena

July 27 — Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

July 30 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena

July 31 — Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena

August 2 — Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

August 5 — Montreal, Québec, at Bell Centre

August 7 — Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

August 9 — Belmont Park, New York, at UBS Arena

August 10 — Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center

August 13 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center

August 14 — Washington, DC, at Capital One Arena

August 16 — New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden

August 20 — Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

August 22 — Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

August 24 — Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena

August 25 — Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena

August 27 — Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena

August 30 — New Orleans, Louisiana, at Smoothie King Center

August 31 — Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

