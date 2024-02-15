Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me…Now tour 2024 complete list of shows and dates
Jennifer Lopez is touring again! For the first time in five years, the 54-year-old artist has announced her upcoming tour- This Is Me…Now. The On The Floor hitmaker made the announcement for her 30+ city tour on Thursday. The tour comes in support of her ninth studio album of the same name, which arrives on February 16. Check out the complete list of concert dates below:
This Is Me…Now The Tour dates
June 26 — Orlando, Florida, at Kia Center
June 28 — Miami, Florida, at Kaseya Center
July 2 — Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
July 3 — Edinburg, Texas, at Bert Ogden Arena
July 5 — San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center
July 6 — Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
July 9 — Phoenix, Arizona, at Footprint Center
July 11 — Los Angeles, California, at Kia Forum
July 13 — Anaheim, California, at Honda Center
July 16 — San Francisco, California, at Chase Center
July 17 — Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center
July 19 — Palm Springs, California, at Acrisure Arena
July 20 — Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena*
July 22 — Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena
July 24 — Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center
July 26 — Rosemont, Illinois, at Allstate Arena
July 27 — Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
July 30 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena
July 31 — Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena
August 2 — Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
August 5 — Montreal, Québec, at Bell Centre
August 7 — Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden
August 9 — Belmont Park, New York, at UBS Arena
August 10 — Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center
August 13 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center
August 14 — Washington, DC, at Capital One Arena
August 16 — New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden
August 20 — Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
August 22 — Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
August 24 — Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena
August 25 — Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena
August 27 — Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena
August 30 — New Orleans, Louisiana, at Smoothie King Center
August 31 — Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center