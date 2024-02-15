Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me…Now tour 2024 complete list of shows and dates

Jennifer Lopez is touring again! For the first time in five years, the 54-year-old artist has announced her upcoming tour- This Is Me…Now. The On The Floor hitmaker made the announcement for her 30+ city tour on Thursday. The tour comes in support of her ninth studio album of the same name, which arrives on February 16. Check out the complete list of concert dates below:

Jennifer Lopez announces her tour, This Is Me...Now for the first time in five years