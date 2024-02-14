Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck share a passionate kiss at her film This Is Me...Now's premiere. Watch

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attended the Los Angeles premiere of her movie This Is Me...Now: A Love Story at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday night. The two were seen kissing each other outside the venue in front of the paparazzi. (Also Read: ‘Why you Dunkin’ me, girl?’: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Tom Brady annoy Jennifer Lopez in funny Super Bowl 2024 ad) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of This Is Me...Now: A Love Story

At the premiere

She wore an embellished black and silver strapless gown. The velvet bodice included a plunging V-neck that rested right above her waistline. Ben Affleck donned a black suit for the night.

In one of the videos posted by the official Instagram handle of Prime Video, Jennifer and Ben can be seen embracing and kissing each other on the lips. In another, Ben serves as one of the paps as they click Jennifer on the red carpet of her film's premiere.

Derek Hough, America Ferrera, Fat Joe, and Xochitl Gomez are among the other celebrities who attended the red carpet debut on Tuesday.

About the movie

Jennifer's new musical film, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, is a visual retelling of real events. It is a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me...Then.

The project, which included appearances from stars such as Trevor Noah and Jane Fonda, has been a long time coming for Jennifer who revealed at a press conference last week that her real-life love story with Ben pushed her to complete it.

"I was like, 'I don't write, I don't do this.' He was like, 'You do, you write, you direct, you produce, you choreograph, you do all the things. Start stepping into that, start owning a little bit of who you are,'" she recalled Ben telling her, as per People.

The couple married in July 2022, more than a year after rekindling their relationship. They first dated for two years in the early 2000s before calling it quits just days before their 2004 wedding.

Jennifer and Ben recently appeared together in a Super Bowl commercial in which Affleck formed a boy band called the DunKings with friend Matt Damon and New England Patriots icon Tom Brady. An extended version of the ad begins with the Oscar winner asking Jennifer for help producing some beats. "Do you have any time today if I wanted to squeeze by and like...?" he asked. As he trailed off, it's clear his wife has no interest. "I understand," he added. "Jen, you know, not the only one with a dream."

