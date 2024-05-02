Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's 'honeymoon is over' as marriage faces ‘adjustments and rough patch’

Remember the heady days of Bennifer 2.0? Fans don’t talk about it anymore. For days now, Ben Affleck’s glum look during every JLO outing has been catching the internet’s attention. One can only wonder why he always appears ‘unhappy’ at every sighting while others debate if he simply dislikes the paparazzi. Sources close to the A-list couple are whispering that the honeymoon phase is well and truly over, replaced by the realities of married life. A recent report also suggests that the couple’s marriage is facing 'adjustment' issues. What’s the truth? TOPSHOT - US actress Jennifer Lopez (R) and US actor Ben Affleck attend Amazon's "This is Me... Now: A Love Story" premiere at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)(AFP)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage hits ‘rough patch?’

"She wants constant affirmation from him that she’s loved and adored," an insider told Life and Style, highlighting how Bennifer's love story 2.0 is going completely off script. The Gigli co-stars, who dated back in 2002, called off their engagement only to reunite two decades later and give their love story a second chance by getting married.

Affleck, currently shooting Accountant 2 in L.A., and J.Lo, 54, pursuing her career in NYC, are experiencing their first ‘long separation’ in a while "and they’re both dealing with it in different ways," the insider added.

Bennifer faces ‘trouble in paradise’

As per insider accounts, while Ben Affleck is feeling relaxed while shooting for his project's sequel, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly not receiving the attention she desires from him, leading Ben to become defensive and moody when questioned. Close friends have also hinted at cracks appearing in their marriage. Together, JLo and Ben share five children. "The honeymoon is definitely over," adds the source. “The feeling is that if they want to stay married, both of them need to make some adjustments in their behaviour.”

The couple, who share five children together, can often be seen captured by paparazzi cameras, sometimes showing public displays of affection and other times appearing distant. A few reports also suggest that Lopez's popularity has dropped recently, with some blaming Ben Affleck's "miserable face" for this. However, many close friends of the couple refute these claims, stating that while Lopez loves the camera and red carpet time, Ben dislikes it, which may explain his "gloomy face," but otherwise, the couple is very happy.

Jennifer Lopez’s declining popularity

Insiders reveal that JLo's recent career setbacks may be causing friction in their paradise. Her 2024 album titled "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story and biopic, The Greatest Love Story Ever Told did not meet expectations. Additionally, media attention on her past relationship with music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently facing sexual misconduct charges also made a lot of noise.

“She lives in a world of make-believe and people aren’t buying the act anymore. They’re labeling her a phony and narcissist and someone who’s tone-deaf to the real world around he.” another source told the outlet.