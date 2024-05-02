 Victoria Beckham shares PDA-filled Birthday wish for David; 'Love us getting old together' | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Victoria Beckham shares PDA-filled Birthday wish for David; 'Love us getting old together'

ByAditi Srivastava
May 02, 2024 06:54 PM IST

Victoria Beckham shared a sweet social media post on David Beckham's 49th birthday, expressing her love for him.

If the party is at the Beckhams', it's going to be the talk of the neighbourhood. Victoria Beckham is showering her husband David with love (and kisses!) on his 49th birthday and the internet cannot stop gushing about the duo. In a sweet social media post, the former Spice Girl shared a photo of the couple packing on the PDA, along with a heartwarming message that proves their romance is still burning bright.

Victoria Beckham shared a sweet social media post on David Beckham's 49th birthday, expressing her love for him.(Victoria Beckham Intagram)
Victoria Beckham shared a sweet social media post on David Beckham's 49th birthday, expressing her love for him.(Victoria Beckham Intagram)

Victoria Beckham wishes hubby David on 49th birthday

"Happy birthday David. I love us getting really old together!" Victoria shared a series of photographs on Instagram along with a sweet caption. "You aren't far behind me!!!! You are our everything!!!! The best daddy and husband we all love u so so much xxxxx." Victoria tagged her family members in the post, including Brooklyn, Peltz, Romeo, Cruz, Harper Seven, and more.

The pictures shared are surely setting some couple goals. "Just look at them ageing backwards together," a fan wrote. In one photograph, the couple were seen smiling and cuddling while sitting next to the table, while in another, they hugged and shared some lovey-dovey kisses. The couple, who have been married for nearly 25 years, share four children. But that's not all—Victoria also took to Instagram Stories to share glimpses of the preparations, featuring lots of colourful balloons, some rolling down and some hanging up on the wall.

Romeo wishes Dad David Beckham a very happy birthday

A wave of nostalgia washed over social media today as Romeo Beckham took a trip down memory lane for his dad David's birthday. “Happy birthday Dad. thank you for everything love you always + forever.” He wrote on his Instagram caption alongside his childhood picture where he can be seen kissing his dad.

David’s youngest son, 19-year-old Cruz David, took to his Instagram stories to share throwback moments as well. In one picture, David is holding a young Cruz in his arms, both wearing sports apparel. In another, David is posing while Cruz takes a photo of them together. Cruz also posted a picture of the Manchester United football team wishing his dad a happy birthday.

Victoria Beckham shares PDA-filled Birthday wish for David; 'Love us getting old together'
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
