Elon Musk mocks LinkedIn 'zombies' amid laid-off employees speaking out about their ordeal: Is he rebuking them?

Elon Musk enjoys engaging with and reposting random comments on X, a platform he acquired back in 2023. His cryptic remarks often make headlines, stirring curiosity and debate. The ever-controversial Tesla owner has once again sparked a social media firestorm, this time directed at LinkedIn users. The internet erupted into debate after Musk seemingly mocked LinkedIn users with a zombie meme. The billionaire entrepreneur's chuckle at this online jab has raised eyebrows, especially given the recent wave of layoffs at his companies. Elon Musk gestures as he attends a political festival in Italy. (Reuters file photo)

Elon Musk chuckles at LinkedIn 'zombies' meme

Musk took to Twitter to share a meme depicting lifeless office workers surrounded by others with the same traits until they all turn grey. The post, widely interpreted as a jab at the platform's professional networking culture, its job-suggesting style, and its users, has gone viral stating, ‘when you accidentally spend more than five minutes on LinkedIn.’

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The timing of Musk’s post couldn’t be worse. It comes in the wake of recent mass layoffs at Musk’s companies Tesla and Space X, as well as other tech giants like Google that have been cutting jobs in droves due to downsizing. Many ex-employees of these corporations are using the social media platform as a weapon to speak out against unfair treatment.

Also read: Columbia chaos: Wife of ‘terrorist’ Sami Al-Arian spotted at protest site after outside agitators claim

Laid-off employees speak out on LinkedIn

In recent months, we have witnessed numerous instances of both small and large corporate employees sharing their experiences (nightmare more off) after sudden layoffs. The wave of mass firings has rattled the corporate world, making it inevitable that LinkedIn, the primary bridge between recruiters and job seekers, would be flooded with such hot and debatable topics.

Is LinkedIn the new rival of X?

According to many reports, LinkedIn, a platform owned by Microsoft, has become a strong rival to Twitter, which is now owned by Elon Musk. And seems like the Tesla owner is well aware of the fact. TechCrunch reported that as of March, LinkedIn's user traffic saw a major boost of 10.6% compared to the previous year. On the other hand, X experienced a decline of 15.2% in website traffic after being acquired by Musk in 2023.

Also read: Demi Moore, 61, stuns in leopard bikini on Mexican beach vacation with daughters and family

According to the data, the global usage of LinkedIn’s Android app grew by 14%, while Twitter’s app usage declined by 20% in the same period.