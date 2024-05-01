Columbia chaos: Wife of ‘terrorist’ Sami Al-Arian spotted at protest site after outside agitators claim

Columbia University students were arrested after staging an anti-Israel protest and occupying Hamilton Hall. The situation on campus continues to escalate, with neither students nor faculty showing signs of backing down. Adding to the chaos, emerging reports indicate that the wife of convicted terrorist Sami Al-Arian was allegedly seen at a university encampment before a dramatic raid. This comes in the wake of Mayor Eric Adams attributing the campus chaos to outside agitators during a statement on Wednesday. Pro-Palestinian student protesters lock arms at the entrance to Hamilton Hall on the campus of Columbia University, on April 30, 2024, in New York City. Dozens of helmeted police flooded Columbia University's campus in the heart of New York City on April 30, 2024 to evict a building occupied by pro-Palestinian student protesters and detain demonstrators. Police climbed into Hamilton Hall via a second floor window they reached from a laddered truck, before leading handcuffed students out of the building into police vans. (Photo by Julia Wu / AFP)(AFP)

Wife of ex-college prof. Sami Al-Arian spotted at Columbia

According to a May 1, the wife of a former college professor convicted of terrorism-related charges was seen at Columbia University shortly before a police raid resulted in multiple arrests. The mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, said in a statement Wednesday that the New York Police Department (NYPD) had begun targeting individuals who were not associated with the university prior to being cleared late Tuesday to to remove a group supporting terrorism that had occupied an academic building.

The mayor without specifying anyone in particular told MSNBC, “one of the individual’s husband was arrested for and convicted for terrorism on a federal level.”

Sami Al-Arian boasted about wife Nahla at uni protest

Prior to the events at Columbia, Sami al-Arian, an outspoken Palestinian political activist and former computer engineering professor at the University of South Florida, publicly mentioned his wife Nahla's presence in anti-Israel protests on an Ivy League campus. On Wednesday morning, the New York Police Department said that it had arrested 282 people, with 173 at City University and 109 at Columbia.

“If you look, you can find this information. They’re probably acknowledging themselves on social media platforms,” the mayor earlier remarked reflecting on the ‘terror and lies’ situation.

According to New York Police Department Assistant Commissioner Rebecca Weiner, those who took over the Hamilton Hall were also trained on tactics such as wearing black, building blockades, making makeshift weapons, destroying security cameras and property.