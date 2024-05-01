Demi Moore turned up the heat on her Mexican getaway! The 61-year-old actress was spotted flaunting her amazing physique in a leopard-print bikini while enjoying some fun in the sun with her family. The iconic actress celebrated for her roles in Hollywood films spanning decades shared some fun snaps on her social media leaving fans stunned by her youthful energy and toned figure. Demi Moore, 61, stuns in leopard bikini on Mexican beach vacation with daughters and family(Pic- Demi Moore's Instagram)

Demi Moore’s Mexican vacation with family

Moore, celebrated as one of Hollywood's all-time beloved leading ladies, shared a playful video on her Instagram on April 30. In the clip, she was enjoying a fun time with her daughters Tallulah (30) and Scout (32), as well as Rumer Willis (35) and Rumer's 1-year-old daughter Louetta, along with family friends Patrick Hilgärt and Eric Buterbaugh. Not to be forgotten, Moore's dog, Pilaf, also joined in on the family getaway.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs daughter, Chance enjoys prom date with Halle Bailey's baby brother, Branson

Demi Moore ‘ageing backwards?’

Fans were absolutely floored by the photo, and they couldn't help but share their excitement in the comments. People were amazed at how much body positivity was radiating from everyone in the picture, and they were especially in awe of Demi Moore's incredible fitness at 61. One fan even asked, "Is she aging backwards?" Others chimed in with comments like, "I love seeing everyone embrace their bodies like this. Everyone looks beautiful!" Another fan showed admiration, saying, "I really respect Demi for everything she's been through and how she cares for her family." The love and support for Demi Moore and her family just kept pouring in.

The shared video was a lively jump-cut creation, In the video, beachgoers jump from the inside of a house onto the white sand beach, all beautifully edited together. Demi Moore leads the sequence, followed by her daughter Tallulah, then Scout. Eric Buterbaugh places Moore's dog Pilaf down and joins in the fun, followed by Patrick Hilgårt. Rumer then changes from a white-coloured maxi dress into a mint green bikini, but that’s not all. She turns around, lifts the toddler up, and runs back into the camera, adding more fun to the video.

Also read: Biden administration plans to ease nationwide marijuana restrictions: Historic Shift

Update on Bruce Willis

In March 2022, Demi Moore's former husband, action star Bruce Willis, was diagnosed with aphasia, forcing him to step back from acting. Moore and Willis, married from 1987 to 2000, share three daughters. Recently, the family announced a more definitive diagnosis for Willis: frontotemporal dementia, a condition most commonly affecting individuals under 60. As of now, there is no treatment for the same, “a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead", the family shared in an Instagram post recently.