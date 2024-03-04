Bruce Willis' wife breaks silence on 'stupid' claims about his dementia battle: ‘Stop scaring people’

Actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia last year, which was confirmed in a joint statement by his family. Now, his wife Emma Heming Willis has shut down reports about the actor's dementia battle in a new video on her Instagram battle, and said to ‘stop with these stupid headlines, these stupid clickbaity things that freak people out’. (Also read: Bruce Willis' wife slams ‘dumb’ report claiming ex-wife Demi Moore is moving in: 'Let's nip this one in the bud') Bruce Willis with his wife Emma Heming Willis.

What Bruce Willis' wife said

In the Instagram video, Emma said that she was triggered with a clickbait headline about her family. She then said, “Now, I can just tell you, that is far from the truth. I need society, and whosever's writing these stupid headlines, to stop scaring people. Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease that that's it, it's over, let's pack it up, nothing else to see here, we're done. No. It is the complete opposite of that."

She further added, “There is grief and sadness and all of that. But, you start a new chapter and that chapter is filled — let me just tell you what it is. It’s filled with love, it’s filled with connection, it’s filled with joy, it’s filled with happiness. That's what we are. So stop with these headlines. These stupid clickbaity things that freak people out. Nothing to see here, okay?”

More details

In the caption to her new post, Emma said, “My experience is that two things can be true and exist at the same time. Grief and deep love. Sadness and deep connection. Trauma and resilience. I had to get out of my own way to get here but once I arrived, life really started to come together with meaning and I had a true sense of purpose. There is so much beauty and soulfulness in this story.”

Bruce Willis had left acting last year due to health concerns. On February 17 last year, the actor's family issued a joint statement on social media stating that his condition has progressed to a specific diagnosis by the name of frontotemporal dementia. The statement also added that the disorder has no cure, and hopes for greater medical research and media attention.

