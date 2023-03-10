Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Bruce Willis' wife slams ‘dumb’ report claiming ex-wife Demi Moore is moving in: 'Let's nip this one in the bud'

Bruce Willis' wife slams 'dumb' report claiming ex-wife Demi Moore is moving in: 'Let's nip this one in the bud'

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Hemming Willis fired back at news reports that claimed that the actor's ex-wife actor Demi Moore is moving in with them after his dementia diagnosis.

Bruce Willis with his wife Emma Heming Willis.
Actor Bruce Willis was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which was confirmed in a joint statement by his family. Now, his wife Emma Heming Willis has shut down rumours and media reports that the actor's ex-wife Demi Moore has also moved in with the couple following his dementia diagnosis. (Also read: Bruce Willis’ wife requests paparazzi not to yell at him following his dementia diagnosis: 'Give him the space.')

Demi Moore had recently shared an update about her ex-husband and posted a picture of him on Instagram, thanking fans and well-wishers for their support. The official statement read: "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

While some media reports claimed that Demi had joined Bruce's family after the diagnosis, Heming Willis refuted the claims once and for all. she took to her Instagram Stories to confirm that the reports are false and called the news articles 'dumb.' She shared a photo of a news article headline reading, "Demi Moore 'Moved In' With Ex Bruce Willis & His Wife To Help Care For Him After Heartbreaking Dementia Diagnosis: Source" on her Instagram Story and wrote in the caption: "Let's nip this one in the bud. This is so dumb. Please stop."

A few days ago, Emma had made a request to the paparazzi to stop yelling at her husband, and let him move at his own pace. “I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space,” she said in an Instagram video post. She referred to the recent incident when photographers tried to speak to Bruce Willis when he made a rare public appearance to meet with a group of friends for coffee in Santa Monica.

