Bruce Willis’ wife requests paparazzi not to yell at him following his dementia diagnosis: 'Give him the space.'

Actor Bruce Willis's wife Emma Heming Willis is requesting the paparazzi to stop yelling at her husband, and let him move at his own pace. “I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space,” she said in an Instagram video post. This request comes after the recent photographs of the 67-year-old actor who was seen grabbing coffee with friends this week in Santa Monica, the first time the veteran action star was spotted in public after announcing his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. (Also read: Bruce Willis is diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, announces family)

Emma posted a video on her Instagram where she addressed at the camera directly and talked about the recent incident when photographers tried to speak to Bruce Willis when he made a rare public appearance to meet with a group of friends for coffee in Santa Monica. She said, “If you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee. It’s clear that there’s still a lot of education that needs to be put worth. So this one is going out to the photographers and video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space.”

She further continued in the video, saying: “I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space. Please don’t be yelling at my husband, asking how he’s doing, whatever. The woo-hooing and the yippee-ki-yay’s — just don’t do it. Give him the space. Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from Point A to Point B safely. That’s my PSA.” She captioned the post saying: "To other caregivers or dementia care specialist navigating this world…. Any tips or advice on how to get your loved ones out in the world safely? Please share below (red hearts emoticon) #ftdawareness #dementiaawareness #caregivingtips #buildingcommunity)

The Die Hard star left acting last year due to health concerns. On February 17, the actor's family issued a joint statement on social media stating that his condition has progressed to a specific diagnosis by the name of frontotemporal dementia. The statement also added that the disorder has no cure, and hopes for greater medical research and media attention. "Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research." read the statement.