Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs daughter, Chance enjoys prom date with Halle Bailey's baby brother, Branson

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughter, Chance, recently hit the dance floor with a familiar face: Halle and Chloe Bailey's younger brother, Branson. While the music mogul himself is keeping a low profile after Homeland Security raided his LA and Miami mansions in connection with sex trafficking claims, the life of the family is almost back to normal. The young socialites stepped out in style, drawing attention and admiration for their looks. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs daughter, Chance enjoys prom date with Halle Bailey's baby brother(myfancychance/Instagram)

Diddy’s daughter goes on prom with Halle Bailey’s brother

The Bad Boy record producer and Sarah Chapman’s teen daughter Chance (17) and her date, Branson Bailey (18), the younger brother of singer Halle Bailey, turned heads at prom! Chance stole the show with her impeccable style, while both teens radiated a cool, graduating-senior vibe. Their adorable prom photos are setting some ‘serious’ prom night dressing goals.

Chance Combs prom night with Branson Bailey

Chance, made a statement in a backless lilac gown that sparkled with shimmering sequins and beautiful floral appliqués. The backless gown featured a daring side slit and she accessorised with a pair of sparkling purple earrings that matched her dress. Branson on the other hand wore a classic black pant suit. Fun fact: their cute coupledom started buzzing back in February!

“Prom 2k24,” the daughter of the music mogul wrote on her Instagram caption. Meanwhile, both Chloe and Halle dropped sweet compliments on the post getting an instant ‘I Love You’ in reply.

Diddy has six other children as well: Quincy (32), Justin (30), Christian (25), and 17-year-old twins D'Lila and Jessie, along with his youngest, Love Sean, who is 16 months old.

Meanwhile, the American rapper and record producer Sean Combs is facing multiple serious allegations. Five close associates and former musician acquaintances have spoken out against him. The first accuser was his long-time partner Cassandra Ventura, also known as singer Cassie, whose case was settled outside of court. However, one of the most shocking accusations came from music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who filed a lawsuit alleging Diddy of sex trafficking, rape, sexual harassment, and other offences.