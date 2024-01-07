‘Welcome to the world my halo,’ The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey and DDG announce birth of baby boy

The Little Mermaid star, Halle Bailey, announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy named Halo, with rapper boyfriend DDG. The revelation came through heartwarming Instagram posts, capturing the couple's joy. Rapper DDG, left, and singer Halle Bailey watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)(AP)

Bailey shared a precious photo holding Halo's tiny hand adorned with a gold bracelet engraved with his name. The post, complete with an endearing caption, that said, “even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️,” welcomed Halo into the world.

DDG, equally thrilled, echoed the sentiment on his Instagram, expressing his overwhelming love for "baby Halo" and marking the moment as his “biggest blessing.”

Bailey successfully kept her pregnancy under wraps despite months of speculation. Fans were kept guessing, and Bailey even joked about it in a social media video, telling people to "leave [her] alone" regarding pregnancy comments.

Speculation peaked when Bailey attended events in carefully chosen outfits, including a flowing orange dress at the MTV VMAs, strategically hiding any signs of pregnancy. Social media buzzed with fans analyzing every detail.

Bailey continued to cover up, from creative angles on social media to wearing poofy dresses at public events. Fans were eager for an official announcement, with some even speculating a secret wedding between Bailey and DDG.

The first glimpse of baby Halo came with a touching Instagram post, featuring a small hand, a gold bracelet, and the announcement that melted fans' hearts.

The comments section flooded with well wishes, welcoming baby Halo into the world. Fans expressed joy and excitement, offering heartfelt congratulations to the new parents.

Prior to the announcement, DDG dropped a music video for "Darryl Freestyle," featuring the name "Halo" in the lyrics and showcasing him cradling a baby – potentially baby Halo's first on-camera appearance.