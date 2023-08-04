‘Perfect vocals, perfect song’: Fans hail Halle Bailey after release of debut solo single ‘Angel’

Halle Bailey has taken music lovers by storm after releasing her debut solo single, titled ‘Angel.’ It comes with a video directed by Wendy Morgan. Halle, half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle, was recently seen in Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ reboot. Halle Bailey has taken music lovers by storm after releasing her debut solo single, titled ‘Angel' (Halle/YouTube)

“This song for me is so very special and near and dear to my heart. With everything I’ve gone through the past 3-4 years, suddenly finding myself in this bubble of all these eyes and new opinions, it was easy for me to feel doubt in myself and who I was,” Halle said in a statement about ‘Angel,’ according to Pitchfork.

“This song for me was my climb out of those feelings, a mantra and promise to myself that the work I’m doing here on earth matters and that I matter. I wanted to be able to embrace and be proud of myself and who I am naturally through and through. I hope other brown and black girls and everyone in general feel embraced, respected, and inspired hearing the words of this song.” she explained.

‘Heaven knows your wings can weigh you down’

‘Angel’ revolves around Hailey reflecting on growing up in the spotlight, and on the hurt she endured along the way. “Heaven knows your wings can weigh you down / but angels make a way somehow,” Halle sings on the chorus.

Fans praised the video, with one user saying on Reddit, “Look how she ate that! Like from the message to the vocals to this simple yet beautiful video this is a top tier debut. I know it's clearly not aimed to be a chart topper but I can see this song finding its audience and actually be a sleeper hit! We'll but I am so happy and proud of her!” “Absolutely ate per usual. Proud of her,” one user said, while another wrote, “Perfect vocals, perfect song, I’m ok with the video. She ate this debut”. “I loved it! I feel the video was made before she got all big,” one user said, while another said, “I am so deeply in love with her”.

