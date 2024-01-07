The Little Mermaid actor Halle Bailey, boyfriend DDG welcome son Halo; share first pic: World is desperate to know you

Halle Bailey, best known for playing Ariel in The Little Mermaid, has welcomed her first baby, a son, with boyfriend, rapper and singer-songwriter DDG. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Halle posted a picture and revealed that they have named their son Halo. (Also Read | Baby on board? Halle Bailey's recent pictures fuel pregnancy rumours again) Halle Bailey shared a post on Instagram.

Halle, DDG welcome Halo

In the photo, only their hands were visible. Halle's manicured fingers held a tiny hand with a gold bracelet on his wrist and the name ‘Halo’ written on it. Their hands rested on another one, that of DDG.

Halle pens note about her son

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo (three heart face, angel face and sparkles emojis) the world is desperate to know you (winking face, rolling on the floor laughing and black heart emojis)."

About Halle and DDG

According to People, Halle and DDG have been dating for over a year. They went Instagram official in March 2022 when the Zooted Music record label founder posted on the singer's birthday. In November, Halle responded to a fan on Snapchat who alleged that she had "pregnancy nose" in a recent photo.

In response, Halle shared a video saying, "Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it's going to be hell to pay. You know why? Because I'm Black. I love my nose. What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone."

When Halle spoke about her relationship with DDG

In May last year, Halle talked to People about her life following her relationship with DDG. “I think the best thing about young love is that you're able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else. And you're discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn't notice before about your heart," she had said.

Halle's career

Halle first became known as one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Chloe Bailey. They released the albums The Kids Are Alright (2018) and Ungodly Hour (2020). They also secured five Grammy Award nominations. In 2023, she released her debut solo single Angel, which was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best R&B Song.

She has appeared in the television sitcom Grown-ish (2018–2022). In 2023, she had her first lead role as Ariel in Disney's musical fantasy film The Little Mermaid. She also had a supporting role in the musical film The Color Purple.

