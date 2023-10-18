Baby on board? Halle Bailey's recent pictures fuel pregnancy rumours again

The rumor mill is spinning once again as Halle Bailey, the celebrated star of "The Little Mermaid," was spotted strolling the streets of Santa Monica alongside her boyfriend, DDG. Clad in an oversized gray hoodie and loose sweatpants, Bailey's rounded stomach caught the keen eye of fans, reigniting speculations about her pregnancy. FILE PHOTO: Cast member Halle Bailey attends the premiere of the film "The Little Mermaid" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 8, 2023.(REUTERS)

The pair, who made their relationship public earlier this year, has been under the microscope since dating rumors surfaced in January. These recent photographs, shared by The Shade Room, depict Bailey purposefully concealing her figure beneath the baggy attire, fueling the rumors further.

Fans took to social media platforms, expressing their excitement and curiosity. One user exclaimed, "So Halle Bailey pregnant, sexyy red pregnant, my cousin pregnant like come on y’all fight tf back!!!!" Another user, questioned, "Why am I just finding out Halle Bailey is pregnant by DDG…" “Halle Bailey pregnant at the height of her young career by a BUM. im so tired,” wrote another.

Questioning the veracity of the rumours, one user wrote, “Halle Bailey is not pregnant it’s a prank for YouTube I’M NOT CONVINCED !”

These new pictures add to the growing buzz that started in September when Bailey wore an oversized outfit to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, and a video circulated showing her teary-eyed while hugging her sister, Chloe. For someone known for her stoicism, this emotional display only fueled the speculation further.

While Bailey and DDG have neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, fans continue to decipher every public appearance and social media post for clues. Halle Bailey's relationship with DDG, as she described in a recent Cosmopolitan interview, is her "first real, deep love," making these rumours all the more intriguing for their supporters.

As the public awaits an official announcement, Bailey's admirers are eagerly anticipating any updates from the couple.