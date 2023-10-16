Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Film breaks records, expected to earn $95-97M opening weekend

Taylor Swift, the pop sensation known for her chart-topping hits, has once again proven her immense popularity, this time on the big screen. Swift's concert film, "The Eras Tour," burst into theatres with an estimated $95 million to $97 million earnings in its opening weekend, marking a groundbreaking achievement in the world of concert films. FILE PHOTO: A fan takes a picture of an image of Taylor Swift as she enters a cinema to watch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert movie in Mexico City, Mexico, October 13, 2023. (REUTERS)

While traditional box office comparisons were challenging due to the film's unique release schedule, Swift's movie surpassed all expectations. "It's such a unique achievement because we're talking about a tentpole-level opening that didn't exist on the planning calendar a few months ago," said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Box Office Pro.

Swift's film, showcasing her globe-spanning stadium show, became the highest-grossing concert film in domestic box office history, surpassing the entire run of "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" in 2011. This remarkable feat, accomplished with minimal promotion, signifies the devotion of Swift's fan base and her ability to create buzz even in unconventional cinema formats.

Released exclusively on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, "The Eras Tour" provided a unique theatre experience, encouraging audiences to sing, dance, and capture the excitement within the theatre. With a favourable "A+" CinemaScore from viewers, many fans are expected to return for multiple viewings, adding to the film's extraordinary success.

Swift's partnership with AMC Theatres, the world's largest cinema chain, allowed her to self-produce and distribute the film independently, ensuring a significant portion of ticket sales contributed to her earnings. The film's numerically loaded ticket prices, coupled with its limited screening schedule, contributed to its financial success, offering audiences a special and immersive concert experience.

Despite the challenges faced by the entertainment industry, Swift's "The Eras Tour" has become a cultural phenomenon, leading to the rescheduling of other movie releases to avoid direct competition. The film's impact on the box office landscape highlights the enduring influence of Swift and her ability to captivate audiences across various mediums.

As the film industry navigates unprecedented territory, Swift's concert film stands as a testament to her unparalleled popularity and the unwavering support of her fans, ensuring her reign as the queen of both music and the box office. Swift's "The Eras Tour" has not just set records; it has rewritten the rules of concert films, leaving an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape.

