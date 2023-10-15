‘This is the first guy…’: Fans shower praises after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pack PDA in New York City

The love story between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is heating up. In a PDA packed moment, the two stars were seen walking on the streets in New York City on Saturday. Pictures of the power couple has gone viral on social media. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift(X(formerly Twitter)/@ViralThingz)

On Saturday, Swift and Kelce had dinner together at Japanese restaurant Nobu in NYC. Later, they marked their appearance on Saturday Night Live. In the viral images, Swift can be seen wearing a gray trench coat over an all-black outfit. On the other hand, Kelce sported a jacket with imprints of birds on it, brown pants and white sneakers.

In one of the viral pictures, Kelce is seen assisting Swift while she gets out of a black SUV. In a video, they are seen greeting the restaurant staff as they enter Nobu.

Here's how fans of Swift and Kelce reacted to their latest outing, on "X"(formerly Twitter).

"I can say that this is the first guy she has dated that’s not afraid to put himself out there. He’s a family man, goofy, witty, and seems to have a good spirit," wrote one person.

"Best thing about them is everyone is just loving them. There's literally no hatred !," posted another user.

"I’m such a hopeless romantic I hope this works. They look so good together," wrote a third user.

"They’re so cute together and so sweet the way Travis actually treats Taylor like the queen she is making sure she sits down okay in her side of the booth," shared a fourth person.

"This is the first Taylor relationship where the man actually feels like ... the man of the relationship," commented a fifth person.

Notably, in recent times, Swift attended NFL games involving Kelce's team Kansas City Chiefs. On October 5, Kelce celebrated his 34th birthday with friends, Swift reportedly flew to Kansas City on October 6 and hung out with him.