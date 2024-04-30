The Met Gala, the night where celebrities become living works of art, is just a week away. The internet is buzzing with anticipation: Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make their love red carpet official? Will Rihanna redefine the red carpet with another showstopping look? Can Blake Lively, the reigning queen of the Gala, outdo herself once again? Etc. Get ready for a dazzling display of celebrity fashion interpretations of this year's theme, The Garden of Time, along with A-list attendees, co-chaired by the likes of Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Hemsworth. Met Gala 2024: Date, how to watch Red Carpet, live streaming option, who will attend, theme(Credit- Vogue)

If you're looking to catch all the action, here's how you can watch the red carpet live, along with global streaming options, expected guests, this year's theme, and more exciting details.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

When is the Met Gala 2024?

Met Gala 2024 will take place on May 6, 2024. The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala is an annual fundraising event which takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City every year. The event, notorious for its extravagant Red Carpet, welcomes stars and critics from all the art fields including music, cinema, fashion, art etc.

Also read: Travis Kelce inks record $34M deal, becomes NFL's highest-paid Tight End as Taylor hits Billionaire status

What is the theme of the Met Gala 2024?

While the accompanying exhibition at the Met, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," focuses on reviving historical garments, the main event itself embraces a different theme: "The Garden of Time." This theme, inspired by a J.G. Ballard short story, invites guests to explore the connection between nature and fashion. Visitors can expect to see outfits that span centuries, all interwoven with natural elements. Think of the theme as a metaphor for how fashion, just like nature, is beautiful and fleeting.

How to watch the Met Gala 2024 red carpet live

The red carpet at the Met Gala is always a showstopper, and this year’s event is no exception. Vogue, home to the world’s most prestigious fashion magazine is hosting the event like always. Tune in to their digital channels, including TikTok and YouTube, hosted by a star-studded team: Gwendoline Christie, La La Anthony, Ashley Graham, and special correspondent Emma Chamberlain. You won’t want to miss what’s about happen, full of celebrity style, creativity, and eye-catching fashion stories.

Who will attend Met Gala 2024?

While the guest list for the Gala is always kept under wraps, some celebrities don’t hesitate to announce their presence, while others prefer to keep it a surprise, leaving fans guessing. Here’s a breakdown of who to expect and who might keep their attendance a secret.

Also read: McDonald's sales miss market expectations amid boycott calls in several markets

Confirmed: Rihanna has promised a head-turning appearance. "I'm actually just keeping it real simple this year... Very simple... I think it's gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do. We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I'm gonna do with that."

Power Couples: Jennifer Lopez is likely to be joined by her husband Ben Affleck, and Chris Hemsworth might walk the red carpet with his wife Elsa Pataky since they are the hosts. Zendaya may also bring Tom Holland along.

Loewe's Finest: Keep an eye out for Loewe brand ambassadors like Greta Lee, Josh O'Connor, Taylor Russell, and Jamie Dornan.

Keeping Up with the Gala Expect at least one member of the Kardashian/Jenner or their bestie Cara Delevingne.

Rumored Attendees: The buzz is strong for Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez to grace the event. Plus, speculation about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, along with other exciting names like Caitlin Clarke and Sam Altman is also rife.