Nicola Peltz breaks silence after skipping Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday bash amid feud rumours

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday with a star-studded party in London. While her family and friends, including A-listers like Tom Cruise, gathered for the glitzy bash, Victoria's daughter-in-law opted out. As Nicola Peltz's absence raised several eyebrows amid feud rumours, the 29-year-old actress broke her silence via an Instagram story on Saturday. Nicola Peltz Beckham reveals why she skipped her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party(Getty Images via AFP)

Why did Nicola Peltz miss Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday?

Revealing her whereabouts at the time of her mother-in-law's glamorous birthday party, Nicola shared a photo of herself hugging her grandmother. “My world in my arms,” she wrote on the adorable photo. Nicola is the wife of Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.

In her next Instagram story, the Transformers star shared a picture of the Beckham clan, including Victoria and David, striking a pose at the former's birthday bash alongside their sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, and 12-year-old daughter Harper.

Alongside the family photo, Nicola shared the message, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful MIL @victoriabeckham. I’m so sad I’m not there to celebrate you and hug you! Sending all my love from me and Naunni.”

The former Spice Girls member's birthday party was hosted at England's private members club, Oswald's. Alongside Cruise, other celebrities who were in attendance included Eva Longoria, Marc Anthony, Gordon Ramsay, and Salma Hayek.

Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham's feud rumours

Nicola and Brooklyn made several headlines amid their wedding in 2022. Ever since the wedding bells started ringing for the duo, rumours about the former's feud with Victoria started making rounds on the internet. In April 2022, an insider told Page Six “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk. The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.”

The rumours spread like wildfire, especially when the Bates Motel star revealed that she was going to wear a Valentino wedding dress. Many alleged that the duo's fallout led to Nicola refraining from wearing a dress designed by her mother-in-law.

However, the Holidate star shut down the rumours, saying, “I was going to and I really wanted to [wear a design by Victoria], and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” per the outlet.