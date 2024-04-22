Victoria Beckham hits 50 dancing in Spice Girls's ‘Stop’, David is just awestruck

At her 50th birthday party on Saturday night, Victoria Beckham reunited with her former Spice Girls bandmates Geri Halliwell-Turner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, and Mel B Brown for the dance routine on their 1997 single ‘Spice Girls Stop’. Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday bash is pure Spice(Instagram/Victoria Beckham)

Oswald’s, a private members’ club in London, hosted the party.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Victoria’s husband, David Beckham, capped the video, and the following morning, the former Spice Girl got it up on Instagram.

The video shows the five women dancing in sync, each taking their original positions from the music video as ‘Stop’ played over the loudspeakers.

ALSO READ| David Beckham sues Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg of fraud, England legend loses over 8.5 million pounds: Report

Victoria expressed her elation on Instagram, writing, “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife.”

David posted it with a caption: “I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner 💚💛🧡💜💙🩵🩷🤍.”

Inter Miami City co-founder's excitement was palpable in the video as he filmed the Spice Girls performing.

As the chorus echoed throughout the venue, the Spice Girls raised their arms and made the iconic ‘stop’ gesture with their hands, perfectly executing the dance routine.

David even lip-synced with the track.

Oswald's venue was star-studded

The star-studded night also saw Eva Longoria and Marc Anthony dancing in the background of the video.

Longoria commented, “Sooo fun!” She attended the party with her husband José “Pepe” Bastón.

The birthday bash was graced by a plethora of celebrities, such as Tom Cruise, Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Gordon Ramsay, Salma Hayek-Pinault, and makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury.

ALSO READ| Inside the Beckhams’ $40 million London mansion

Victoria made an entrance at the party, donning a sheer mint green gown despite walking on crutches due to a foot injury she sustained earlier in the year.

Victoria and David’s children—Harper, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz also attended the party—donning formal attire.

Just before the party, Victoria a post on Isnta, captioning, “Can’t wait to celebrate with my friends and family! I love you all so much.”