Inside the Beckhams’ $40 million London mansion

The lavish London townhouse of David and Victoria Beckham is worth a whopping $40 million. David and Victoria Beckham enjoying wines in their $40 million home(Instagram/Victoria Beckham)

The celeb couple bought the Victorian mansion in 2013 and spent another estimated $10 million to refurbish the luxurious home where they raise their four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The four-story house is located in the exclusive Holland Park area of Kensington, also known as “Millionaire’s Row,” and features six bedrooms, an indoor pool, a wine cellar, a fashion runway, a gym and a nail salon at home, as per Architectural Digest.

The family also built separate living quarters for their eldest son on an adjacent lot, and there is a rumoured escape tunnel under the garden.

ALSO READ| The Netflix documentary that made Victoria Beckham feel ‘quite liberating’ and ‘emotional’ about David Beckham

Let's have a tour of the mansion inside out

The home’s entrance exudes elegance and charm with black-and-white marble steps that lead to the grand foyer, where Victoria often snaps photos.

The main hall has rounded archways that contrast with the simple stairs that go up to the spacious rooms.

The kitchen has a baroque style with rustic wood flooring and dark green cabinets that match the gray marble countertops and the large center island. The room also has modern appliances, hanging pots, and pans that add a cozy touch.

“It’s pretty clean because I clean it so well,” David said of the spotless six-burner stove in the ‘Beckham’ Netflix docuseries, joking, “I’m not sure it’s actually appreciated so much by my wife.”

Cook it like Beckham!(Netflix)

The former Spice Girls star and her husband have decorated the house with a mix of furniture, such as a sharp-edged kitchen table, a tree-stump-like side table, and a variety of couches in neutral tones.

ALSO READ| David and Victoria Beckham recreate viral ‘Be honest’ meme for Super Bowl ad teaser

David and Victoria have also shown their personal gym at home on social media

The ‘Wannabe’ singer once posted a selfie while exercising with her husband on the elliptical. The gym, which has a fun striped ceiling, also has a corner for lifting weights, a treadmill, benches, a mirrored wall, and plenty of windows for natural light.

The couple looks exhausted yet adorable(Instagram/Victoria Beckham)

Victoria loves her huge walk-in closet, which could easily be another bedroom. She shared pictures from inside the dressing room, which has rows of white closets and a stunning chandelier that creates a heavenly glow inside.

The exterior of the home is as enchanting as the interior. When entering the home, one will see a black English antique wrought iron gate with a dreamy canopy. A long black-and-white stone pathway goes up to the black front door that suits the vintage style.

ALSO READ| Prince William and David Beckham brush shoulders at BAFTA Film awards

The backyard is very green and has a flowering garden and a big patio where Victoria once set up a cute inflatable pool for their kids. The lawn is surrounded by a green fence with climbing vines that give a whimsical, almost fairy-tale-like atmosphere for the A-list family.

The Beckhams have several other properties in their impressive real estate collection.

The couple have a $7.6 million country home in the Cotswolds with a farmhouse style and a penthouse in downtown Miami estimated to cost $24 million.