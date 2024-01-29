The Netflix documentary that made Victoria Beckham feel ‘quite liberating’ and ‘emotional’ about David Beckham

The Netflix documentary series Beckham, which came out last year, was a positive experience for Victoria Beckham, who opened up about it in a new interview with the Financial Times. Victoria Beckham opens up about her marriage with David Beckham and family life in Netflix series Beckham(File)

The 49-year-old designer said she felt “quite liberating” as she and her husband David Beckham shared their honest insights into their marriage and family life in the series.

“It was quite liberating,” Victoria said to the FT.

“I was very mindful that usually, when I did my filming, I would be controlling. But this was very much about David, and so I took the approach of, ‘I’m just going to be very easy‑going here.’ ”

‘We love the documentary’

She added that the documentary has received a lot of praise from the viewers. “People come up and they’re like, ‘We love the documentary,’ ” the former Spice Girl said.

“Let me tell you … They used to be scared to approach.”

The four-part series Beckham, which premiered on Netflix in October 2023, chronicles the life and career of David, 48, the former soccer star who has become a global icon. The series also reveals the struggles and joys of their relationship as a couple.

David also talked about the documentary at his David Beckham Fragrances Launch Party at Torrisi, a restaurant in New York City, on Oct. 11, shortly after the series was released.

“It wasn’t easy and it was an emotional rollercoaster over the last two and a half years but I think we’ve produced something that my team can be very proud of,” he said to the guests.

He also expressed his gratitude for working with Beckham director Fisher Stevens and Netflix. He said it was “a huge honor” for him.

David injected the Football geek in Victoria

In the same FT interview, Victoria confessed that she “never enjoyed watching football,” but that has changed since she started supporting her husband’s team, Inter Miami FC, which he co-owns.

“I never felt necessarily wanted [at the matches]. I’m not saying this as in, poor me, but it was never the fun that it is now. Now, when we’re in Miami, I feel wanted,” Victoria said to the FT. “I’m friends with the families of the players.” She also said that she had a memorable experience when she watched the team play in Nashville.

“All of a sudden, I found myself on the pitch. The club wanted pictures of the family and the trophy. And that was the first time a club had ever entertained the family as well,” Victoria said.

“Since Messi turned up, the energy has gone to a whole other level. It’s a whole other experience. It’s fun.”