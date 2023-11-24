David 'good daddy' Beckham cuts heart-shaped cucumber for daughter Harper's water, Wins netizens' heart

Not just a football legend, but David ‘ Good daddy’ Beckham is also a loving father to his four children. David Beckham's daddy moment(VICTORIA BECKHAM/ INSTAGRAM)

His wife, Victoria Beckham, posted a video on Thursday showing how David prepared a special treat for their daughter Harper Seven. He cut cucumbers into heart shapes and made cucumber water for her.

“Artistry really early in the morning,” Victoria said in the video as she watched David slicing the cucumbers.

“What you doing, David?”

“Making Harper’s cucumber water,” David answered.

David chops heart shaped cucumber for his daughter Harper(Victoria Beckham/Instagram)

Victoria praised David for being “such a good daddy” and shared the video with her followers. She also captured a sweet moment of David and Harper smiling together with the jar of cucumber water.

David and Victoria, who got married in 1999, have three sons besides Harper: Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18. They also welcomed a daughter-in-law, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, 28, who married Brooklyn last year.

The Beckham family is known for their love of tattoos, and Romeo recently revealed a new one dedicated to his girlfriend Mia Regan. He inked the word “Mooch” on his inner elbow, which is Mia’s nickname and Instagram username, “Mimi Moocher.”

Romeo celebrated Mia’s 21st birthday on Sunday and posted a photo of his tattoo on his Instagram story.

“Happy birthday Mooch, I love you so much,” he wrote.

The Inter Miami co-owner also has a tattoo tribute to his wife, spelling out “Posh” on his neck. The tattoo refers to Victoria’s Spice Girls persona, Posh Spice. Brooklyn also has a tattoo of Nicola’s face on his arm, which he showed off on The Jennifer Hudson Show in March.

David and Cruz attended the SI Club party for the F1 Grand Prix race in Las Vegas over the weekend. They posed for the cameras in stylish outfits, with the football icon wearing a white jacket over a black shirt and pants, and Cruz wearing a pinstripe shirt over white pants.