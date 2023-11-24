Brad Pitt spotted ‘unruffled’ in Los Angeles after son Pax's rants resurfaced

Brad Pitt seemed unfazed by his son Pax’s scathing “world-class a**hole” remarks as he was seen in public for the first time since the post resurfaced. Brad Pitt remains silent on public family drama, unfazed by his son's scathing remarks. Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The ‘Bullet Train’ star was enjoying a ride in his new $200,000 electric Porsche Taycan in Los Angeles. He also stopped by an office building for a meeting before returning to his car.

The Hollywood icon looked casual in a brown linen shirt with big pockets. He left the top and bottom buttons open and wore a straw-like bucket hat to shield his eyes from the sun. He completed his look with worn-out white sneakers.

Brad was generous with the valet and handed him a $20 bill before getting into his sleek vehicle and driving away. He was reportedly “devastated” by his adoptive son Pax’s social media post from 2020, in which he called him a “f**ing awful father" and "world-class a**hole.”

He wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to this world class a**hole!! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so.”

The post from Father’s Day 2020 has recently gained attention again, causing Brad pain and frustration. Friends of Brad have blamed his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for the rift between him and his three adopted children. They accused her of “textbook parental alienation.”

Friends of the former couple confirmed that Pax shared the post but noted that it was from three years ago and things might have changed since then.

One of the couple's common friends said, “The publication of the Instagram is sad and frustrating because it does not make things any better.”

"Even when what is said is bad for him, Brad would only ever respect the kids voices. He will never ever speak negatively about any of them and will almost never talk about them in public,” they quoted to Daily Mail.

It also claimed that Angelina was a “textbook demonstration of parental alienation.” They said that Brad has kept quiet about the family drama because he “doesn’t want to get drawn into battle” with her. This comes after a bitter custody battle that ended with Angelina having custody of their six children and Brad having visitation rights for the minors.