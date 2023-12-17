Victoria Beckham keeps past breast implants a secret from 12-year-old daughter. Here's why

Victoria Beckham has a secret that she doesn’t want her 12-year-old daughter, Harper, to know -she used to have breast implants. The reason is that she wants to instill in her pre-teen a sense of self-love and confidence. Victoria Beckham reveals her regret over breast implants, as she fosters self-love in her daughter(Instagram/Victoria Beckham)

She confessed to Allure magazine, which featured her on their December cover, that she regrets getting implants.

“If I’m honest, I wish I’d never [gotten implants],” she said in the interview, which came out on Thursday.

She explained that she hopes to share her experiences with her daughter someday, but not yet.

“It was a moment in time, and I think I can share my experiences with her,” she said.

“But we’re not there just yet.”

The 49-year-old fashion designer had her implants removed in 2014 and has since spoken openly about how she wishes she had never altered her body.

In a 2017 letter to her younger self for British Vogue, she wrote: “Don’t mess with your b**bs.”

“All those years I denied it – stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got,” she added.

She also told Allure that she is trying to teach her daughter to love her natural beauty and uniqueness. She recalled a conversation they had recently, “[Yesterday Harper said,] ‘I’ve got a gap in my teeth, Mommy. And I’ve got that little mole right here.‘” She then responded, “I’m like, ‘That’s your lucky gap.’”

She also mentioned that Cindy Crawford, who is a friend of the family, had a similar situation with her mole.

“And Cindy Crawford is a family friend, so I said, ‘Cindy was told to remove her mole, and that mole is what makes Cindy Cindy Crawford.'”

Harper Beckham's fashion fervor

Victoria said that Harper is very interested in fashion, beauty and makeup, especially at her age. She said that Harper has a favorite makeup store, Space NK, and that she had a funny reaction when her father, David Beckham, told her that the store was closed.

The Beckham couple shares sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18.(Instagram/Victoria Beckham)

“Harper is obsessed with makeup, obsessed with beauty,” Beckham said.

“We were driving past her favorite makeup store, Space NK, the other day, and David said, ‘Oh, my goodness, your favorite store closed.'”

She continued, “It was so funny. She was like, ‘No, it’s fine, Daddy. Nobody panic. They’re just expanding.’”

Victoria also said that Harper is very aware of what her mother wears and has worn in the past, especially when she was a member of the Spice Girls. She said that Harper once criticized her for wearing mini skirts that were too short.

Harper is the youngest of the four children that Beckham has with her husband, David, who is a former soccer star. They have been married since 1999 and also have three sons: Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18.