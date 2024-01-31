David and Victoria Beckham recreate viral ‘Be honest’ meme for Super Bowl ad teaser

David and Victoria Beckham have recreated their viral ‘be honest’ meme for a Super Bowl ad teaser and it's going viral. The clip shows the couple informing people about appearing in an advertisement with their ‘good friend Jessica Aniston' for the iconic sporting event. David and Victoria Beckham recreated the viral ‘Be honest’ meme for an Uber Eats Super Bowl ad teaser. (X/@victoriabeckham)

Victoria Beckham took to X to share the teaser of the ad she did with her husband, legendary footballer David Beckham. “Before I forget… #DavidBeckham and I filmed a little something for the Hockey Bowl. We can’t wait for you to see it!! Oh, and Jessica Aniston is going to be in it too!! Kisses,” she wrote in a hilarious caption.

In the video, Victoria is seen sitting on a couch dressed in a white tee and blue jeans. Her t-shirt has a hilarious quote on it that reads, ‘My dad had a Rolls-Royce.” As the clip goes on, she tries explaining the ad but David peeks from behind a wall and says ‘Be honest’.

What is the viral ‘Be honest’ meme?

The moment they recreated is a scene from the Netflix documentary Beckham that was released last year. In the scene, Victoria talks about her working-class roots when her husband David pops around the corner and asks her to be more truthful by saying ‘Be honest’. The scene prompted a viral meme trend. Uber Eats encashed on it to create this hilarious ad teaser for the Super Bowl.

Take a look at the video shared by Victoria Beckham:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 4 lakh views. The video has also collected nearly 4,800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the clip.

Here’s how X users reacted to the video:

“That was my favourite part of the documentary. You guys are funny.” wrote an X user. To which, Uber Eats replied, “A moment we’ll never forget”. Another added, “OK this rules, Uber team gets a million points here.” A third joined, “Posh and Beckham are such a fun couple. This just warmed my heart.” A fourth wrote, “This is so cute.”