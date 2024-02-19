Prince William and David Beckham brush shoulders at BAFTA Film awards

The 77th British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs, took place on Sunday at Royal Festival Hall in London, celebrating the best of cinema from around the world. The event was hosted by David Tennant, the star of ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Broadchurch’. Britain's Prince William, president of BAFTA, talks with David Beckham at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA, in London, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (Jordan Pettitt/Pool via AP)(AP)

Among the attendees was Prince William, the Prince of Wales, who has been the president of the academy since 2010. He wore a blue velvet blazer with suit trousers, patent leather Oxfords and a bow tie, looking dapper and elegant.

The Prince of Wales was seated next to Cate Blanchett, the Oscar-winning actress who donned a burgundy Louis Vuitton gown, and David Beckham, the legendary football icon who sported a black tuxedo.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, president of Bafta, talks with US-Australian actress Cate Blanchett during the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 18, 2024. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

The trio seemed to enjoy each other’s company, as they chatted and laughed throughout the night. Beckham also had the honour of presenting the award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer to A24’s ‘Earth Mama’, a film about a woman who becomes a surrogate mother for a wealthy couple.

Prince William was not accompanied by Kate Middleton, why?

Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was not present at the ceremony, as she was recovering from abdominal surgery that she underwent last month. She has been unable to attend public engagements since then. The royal couple’s father, King Charles III, was also absent, as he was battling cancer, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

William has been taking on some of his father’s duties, as the king’s health deteriorated. Two weeks ago, he attended a gala for London’s Air Ambulance Charity, where he met Tom Cruise, the Hollywood star who is known for his action films.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, also made headlines recently, when he showed up at the NFL Honors in Los Angeles earlier this month. He presented the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award to Cameron Heyward, a player for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“All you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable,” Harry said in his speech. “You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and the way you give back. This final award — the highest honour — is all about serving your community. And there’s one special man we’d like to pay tribute to now. A player who goes above and beyond and whose extraordinary commitment to helping others is a reflection of his own story.”

The BAFTAs are considered a precursor to the Oscars, which will be held on March 4. Some of the winners of the BAFTAs include ‘Nomadland’ for Best Film, ‘The Father’ for Best Adapted Screenplay, and ‘Promising Young Woman’ for Best Original Screenplay.