Prince William to attend BAFTA Awards 2024 without Kate Middleton as she recovers after abdominal surgery

Prince William will add some royal splash at the upcoming BAFTA Awards ceremony on February 18 (February 19 in India). As per a report by Variety, Prince William will be in attendance solo, as wife Kate Middleton is still in the process of recovery from a serious abdominal surgery last month. (Also read: BAFTAs 2024: Cillian Murphy to Sandra Hüller, final predictions for winners in top categories) Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (L) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (R) arrive for the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in 2020. (AFP)

The report states that Prince William will be present at the Royal Festival Hall on the banks of London’s River Thames for one of the most prestigious awards ceremony of the year. Prince William is the president of the the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010. Last year, he was there with Catherine, after a two year-long absence.

At last year's awards ceremony, the royal couple also witnessed a special tribute to the late Queen, who had died months prior to the show. Dame Helen Mirren led the heartfelt tribute to the Queen. "Your Majesty, you were our nation's leading star. On behalf of Bafta, thank you for all that you have done for our film and television industry," the actor said. Prince William and Kate appeared moved by the words and were seen clapping.

Meanwhile, the last few weeks have been rough for the royal family. Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with a form of cancer, less than 18 months into his reign, It also meant that he would postpone some engagements to undergo treatment. Then, Kate was admitted to hospital for a planned abdominal surgery. After the successful procedure, Kate was an inpatient for 13 days.

At the Baftas, beloved actor David Tennant will serve as the host. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations, and is tipped to continue its awards season haul here as well. Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things leads next will 11 nominations. Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be performing Murder on the Dance Floor at the ceremony.

