Ryan Gosling winks at Emma Stone as she accepts her Best Actress BAFTA; fans love the La La Land moment. See pics

La La Land fans had much to cherish about Sunday's BAFTAs ceremony. At the 77th British Academy Film Awards, La La Land lead stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone share a cute moment as she won yet another award for Poor Things. (Also read: From Emma Stone's tribute to mom to Robert Downey Jr's life journey in 15 sec: Best BAFTA acceptance speeches) Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone will always be Sebastian and Mia for their fans.

The cute moment

Just as Emma was announced Best Actress and she got up from her seat to walk to the stage, Ryan applauded and even gave her a wink. Emma smiled at him. Check out the sweet moment:

Fans of the actors were happy to see them together in a frame. “Sebastian applauding Mia Dolan actually,” wrote one on X, mentioning Ryan and Emma's characters from La La Land. “This award season has such 2017 vibes with these two,” wrote another. 2017 was when La La Land took over the awards season.

Emma and Ryan's BAFTA noms

Emma was nominated for Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things and won in the category. Ryan was nominated for Best Supporting Actor as Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Robert Downey Jr eventually won the award for Oppenheimer.

As she accepted her award, Emma thanked her mother. “Because she’s the best person I know in the whole world and she inspires me every single day. She’s always made me believe this kind of crazy idea that I could do something like this and I’m beyond grateful. Without her none of this exists – including my life! So thank you for that too, mom!”

Emma and Ryan's movies

Emma and Ryan have starred together in three films-- Crazy Stupid Love, Gangster Squad and La La Land. La La Land was directed by Damien Chazelle and won Emma her first Best Actress Oscar in 2017. Ryan played a jazz musician in the film, while Emma played an aspiring actor, hoping to make it big in Hollywood. They fall in love after a chance meeting, but their love and passion for their dreams take them in different directions.

