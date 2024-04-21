 David Beckham sues Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg of fraud, England legend loses over 8.5 million pounds: Report | Football News - Hindustan Times
David Beckham sues Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg of fraud, England legend loses over 8.5 million pounds: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 21, 2024 07:22 PM IST

David Beckham sued former friend Mark Wahlberg of fraud, after reportedly losing over 8.5 million pounds in a fitness deal.

David Beckham is reportedly suing Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg, who is also his former friend and neighbour, over an 8.5 million pounds dispute. The England legend was reportedly misled by Wahlberg during business. Beckham has also accused Wahlberg's F45 Training company of 'fraudulent conduct'.

David Beckham and Mark Wahlberg are former friends.(Twitter)
David Beckham and Mark Wahlberg are former friends.(Twitter)

According to The Sun, Beckham company DB Ventures Ltd initially began litigation against Wahlberg's F45 Training in 2022. Initially, Beckham filed the case with Australian golf entrepreneur Greg Norman, but then a judge asked them to present their cases separately.

Manchester City beat Chelsea with late Bernardo Silva goal to make FA Cup final; Arsenal top Premier League

The pair alleged that they had been misled by Wahlberg to work as ambassadors. Meanwhile, a separate case is also being filed against Wahlberg's investment firm and F45 founders Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch.

The former England captain reportedly lost more than 8.5 million pounds when stocks he was promised were withheld, before share prices plummeted. Meanwhile, Wahlberg and his co-defendants have claimed the allegations to be baseless and asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed. They claim that Beckham's company is blaming everyone but themselves, adding, "The 209-page, 610-paragraph SAC [complaint] tries to make up with length what it lacks in merit."

Beckham had shared social media posts to promote F45 on Instagram, but now they are deleted. Beckham and Wahlberg lived in the same Beverly Hills neighbourhood, when the former footballer moved to Los Angeles in 2007.

Meanwhile, Beckham's wife Victoria celebrated her 50th birthday on Saturday in style. The celebration took place at a private members club called Oswald's, located in London's Mayfair district.

She was accompanied by her husband and their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Meanwhile, her former Spice Girl bandmates Emma Bunton, Mel C, Mel B and Geri Horner were also present. Other celebrities present were Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and Tom Cruise.

Catch all the Latest Football matches score updates alongwith EPL 2024 Schedule , ISL 2024 Schedule and other related updates on ISL 2024 Points table on The Hindustan Times website and App
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Sports / Football / David Beckham sues Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg of fraud, England legend loses over 8.5 million pounds: Report
