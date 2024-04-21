David Beckham sues Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg of fraud, England legend loses over 8.5 million pounds: Report

David Beckham is reportedly suing Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg, who is also his former friend and neighbour, over an 8.5 million pounds dispute. The England legend was reportedly misled by Wahlberg during business. Beckham has also accused Wahlberg's F45 Training company of 'fraudulent conduct'. David Beckham and Mark Wahlberg are former friends.(Twitter)

According to The Sun, Beckham company DB Ventures Ltd initially began litigation against Wahlberg's F45 Training in 2022. Initially, Beckham filed the case with Australian golf entrepreneur Greg Norman, but then a judge asked them to present their cases separately.

The pair alleged that they had been misled by Wahlberg to work as ambassadors. Meanwhile, a separate case is also being filed against Wahlberg's investment firm and F45 founders Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch.

The former England captain reportedly lost more than 8.5 million pounds when stocks he was promised were withheld, before share prices plummeted. Meanwhile, Wahlberg and his co-defendants have claimed the allegations to be baseless and asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed. They claim that Beckham's company is blaming everyone but themselves, adding, "The 209-page, 610-paragraph SAC [complaint] tries to make up with length what it lacks in merit."

Beckham had shared social media posts to promote F45 on Instagram, but now they are deleted. Beckham and Wahlberg lived in the same Beverly Hills neighbourhood, when the former footballer moved to Los Angeles in 2007.

Meanwhile, Beckham's wife Victoria celebrated her 50th birthday on Saturday in style. The celebration took place at a private members club called Oswald's, located in London's Mayfair district.

She was accompanied by her husband and their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Meanwhile, her former Spice Girl bandmates Emma Bunton, Mel C, Mel B and Geri Horner were also present. Other celebrities present were Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and Tom Cruise.