Celebs who married on Valentine’s Day: Arshad Warsi, Ram Kapoor, Mandira Bedi, Salma Hayek, Benedict Cumberbatch

Valentine’s Day 2024: The year's most romantic day is here. To celebrate, we're looking back at celebrities, who have over the years, tied the knot on the special day. From Mandira Bedi and late husband Raj Kaushal to actors Gautami Gadgil and Ram Kapoor, here are some couples who celebrated their wedding on Valentine's Day. Also read: V-day ruined, say fans as Benedict Cumberbatch gets married Maria Goretti-Arshad Warsi as well as Ram Kapoor-Gautami Gadgil married on Valentine's Day.

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti

The actor and former VJ registered their marriage in January 2024, weeks before their 25th anniversary. On Wednesday, Arshad Warsi wished Maria Goretti with an adorable post on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. The couple exchanged vows on February 14, 1999. Arshad and Maria are parents to a son, Zeke Warsi, and daughter, Zene Zoe Warsi.

Recently, Arshad and Maria spoke to The Times of India and revealed why it took so long for them to register their marriage. Arshad said, “It crossed our minds, but we never thought that it was really important. But then we realised that it is important to do it when you have to deal with property matters and even after you are no more. We did it for the sake of the law. Otherwise, I feel as partners, if you are committed to each other, then that’s all that matters."

Gautami Gadgil and Ram Kapoor

The actors, who met on the sets of the TV serial Ghar Ek Mandir in 2000, married on Valentine’s Day 2003. Gautami Gadgil and Ram Kapoor have two children – daughter Sia, who was born on June 12, 2006, and son Aks, born on January 12, 2009. Gautami was earlier married to photographer Madhur Shroff.

While promoting his show Zindagi Ke Crossroads (2018), Ram had given all the credit for his success to Gautami and said in an interview to The Times of India, “The reason why I am doing so well professionally is Gautami; it's only because of her. I am really lucky to have a wife from the industry who understands how it works here, who understands the pros and cons of the industry. She never asks me why am I working late night or travelling a lot. She just understands me so well."

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal

The actor and TV host married the filmmaker on February 14, 1999. The couple welcomed son Vir Bedi Kaushal on June 19, 2011. Nine years later, Mandira and Raj adopted a four-year-old girl, Tara, and announced she was their daughter in an Instagram post in 2020. Raj died on 30 June, 2021 due to a heart attack.

In a 2023 interview with Hindustan Times, Mandira had opened up about losing her husband. She said, “Losing somebody very close to you, your life partner, is a life changing experience. You can either sink or swim after something like that, and I choose to swim. I have no choice. I have two young children, and I have a family to take care of. So, I’m choosing to swim."

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault

Hollywood actor Salma Hayek and French businessman François-Henri Pinault married at a courthouse in Paris on Valentine’s Day in 2009. The couple's only child is daughter Valentina Paloma, who was born in September 2007. François-Henri also has two children from his previous marriage.

In a 2023 interview with Glamour, Salma admitted she had no idea she ‘was getting married’ on Valentine’s Day until her family members became involved. “They just took me to the court,” she recalled, adding, “My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing.” In April 2009, Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault renewed their wedding vows.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch tied the knot with Sophie Hunter on February 14, 2015. The couple share three children. Christopher was born in June 2015, while Hal Auden was born on March 3, 2017. The couple welcomed third child, Finn, in 2019. Like his brothers, he has been out of the spotlight since birth.

In a 2014 interview with People, months ahead of their wedding, Benedict had talked about why he liked his then-soon-to-be-wife Sophie so much. He had said, "She's just really cool. It’s really impressive."

