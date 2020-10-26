Mandira Bedi adopts 4-year-old daughter, introduces her as Tara ‘with eyes that sparkle like stars’. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 08:15 IST

Mandira Bedi was over the moon as she welcomed a new addition to the family - a daughter. The actor and husband Rraj Kaushal adopted the four-year-old girl in July and have now introduced her to the world as Tara Bedi Kaushal. They already have a son, Vir.

Sharing a picture perfect family portrait on Instagram, Mandira wrote in verse, “She has come to us, Like a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home. With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.”

The family of four is seen twinning in white as they flash their brightest smiles for the camera. The little one is seen in the centre, in between her parents, and looks cute in two ponies.

Mandira’s friends and colleagues congratulated her for the arrival of her daughter. Actor Anindita Bose reacted, “so so soooooo happy for you’ll....Congratulations.” Actor Vidya Malvade wrote, “God bless you & your little twinkling star...Tara.” Nutritionist Pooja Makhija commented, “Big hug to our Tara! You’ve wait longgggg for her!” Wrestler Sangram Singh also wrote, “Proud of you Mandiraaa ji. God bless you all.”

Also read: Suhana Khan, mom Gauri enjoy a salon session in UAE, check out their new hairdos and nail art. See pics

In November last year, Mandira had told Hindustan Times about wanting to adopt a girl child since two years. She had said, “Raj and I wanted a sister for Vir. My son is eight and we are looking at adopting a girl who could be between two-and-a-half to four-years-old. We have already thought of a name for her. We are going to call her Tara.”

The couple had applied at the CARA (Central Adoption Resource Authority) more than two years ago. “Unfortunately, the procedure hasn’t moved forward since then. I’m eagerly waiting to get approval from them so that we can bring a new addition to our family,” she had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more