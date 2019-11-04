Mandira Bedi has been trying to adopt a girl for past 2 years, already has a name picked out

bollywood

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:06 IST

Actor Mandira Bedi is a hands-on mother to an eight-year-old Vir Kaushal and she says that she has been trying to adopt a daughter for the past two years.

“Rraj (Kaushal, her husband) and wanted a sister for Vir. My son is eight and we are looking at adopting a girl who could be between two-and-a-half to four-years-old. We have already thought of a name for her. We are going to call her Tara,” Mandira says.

Two years ago, the couple had applied at the CARA (Central Adoption Resource Authority) which is the central adoption agency under which all adoptions across the country take place. But she says, “Unfortunately, the procedure hasn’t moved forward since then. I’m eagerly waiting to get approval from them so that we can bring a new addition to our family.”

The actor continues to pin her hopes on this and gives credit to her experience as a mother, which has made her a better person. “Motherhood is the most beautiful thing that has ever happened to me. There is so much that I learn from my son. He speaks like a wise old man at times and tells me ‘Mumma… I just love the feeling of love.’,” Mandira says.

The 47-year-old actor also shares that motherhood has made her feel grateful towards her parents more than ever. “When you experience parenthood, it makes you look at the other side as well. The unconditional love I feel for my son, I can only imagine what my parents feel for me. And it has made me love and respect my parents more,” Mandira says.

Mandira, who was last seen in Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, is known for balancing several careers. “People often ask you how I multi-task with so many things?,” Mandira continues, “When I’m in Mumbai, I make sure I drop Vir to school and pick up as well. And I fit all my work within that time duration so that I can be as present a parent I can be. Works make me travel twice a week and when I’m not in town, then Rraj steps in. We have decided that we will never leave him alone and that is non-negotiable. That’s how we balance everything.”

