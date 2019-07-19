Fitness: All I need is 45 minutes, says Mandira Bedi

She’s ripped, she’s fit and at 47, Mandira Bedi shows no signs of slowing down. The actress and fashion designer, who is also famously a healthy living advocate, gets everyone talking about fitness. Here’s how she keeps fit:

Because of my frequent travel, I have devised various workout routines that can be done in a hotel room with minimal space. I call it the 5-4-3-2-1, comprising many different kinds of exercises, depending on my mood and energy levels. For instance, five-minute squats, four-minute jumping jacks, three-minute glute bridges (on heels, toes up), two-minute double crunches (abs), one-minute full burpee (with push-ups) — 15 minutes for the complete set. Repeat three times without a break, and bam, a full and complete 45-minute workout is done!

Keeping fit also keeps me mentally and emotionally balanced, and I enjoy it thoroughly. I love swimming and running. When I broke my foot, which took two months to heal, I would swim 50 laps in a 25-metre-long pool every day.

With my various travels, I sometimes end up at hotels that don’t have a gym. In those cases I put on my running shoes and run, wherever my shoes and music take me. A good run will get my heart rate pumping and I break out into a serious sweat. That’s when I feel truly exercised.

When it comes to food, I’ll eat anything vegetarian. I load up on paneer, soya, moong sprouts, eggs, yogurt and almond milk for protein.

I enjoy food almost as much as I enjoy working out. I have a massive sweet tooth and the only way to keep a check on that is to give up sweets for a period of time at a stretch. I do this only because, when it comes to sweets, I know no moderation.

Sunday is the day when I commit ‘carbicide’! With dosas, kadi-chawal and toast.

I love nuts, makhana, puffed rice, cheese and popcorn. I eat plenty of fruits like kiwi and strawberry, which are full of antioxidants. I love green tea. If there is one unhealthy item on my list, it would have to be the high levels of caffeine in the few cups of coffee I consume every day!

(As told to Natasha Rego)

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 20:51 IST