Gordon Ramsay's Hells Kitchen goes real: Squatters Occupy £13m pub threatening legal action

Absolute Nightmare for Gordon! The star TV chef, known for his intolerance of "out-of-control" eateries, is facing a chaotic situation of his own. Squatters have occupied his lavish £13 million pub, and the situation is turning into a legal showdown. These brazen occupants aren't just refusing to leave – they're reportedly threatening legal action against Ramsay himself! Reports claim the squatters have even barricaded themselves inside using the pub's kitchen utensils.

Gordon Ramsay's London pub occupied by squatters

As reported by The Sun, brazen squatters have served the celebrity chef with a legal notice outside the Grade-II listed building. The outlet's photos show them hiding inside York & Albany pub, the same eatery Gordon was set to sell to new partners for a multi-million dollar deal. The photos capture the ‘professional squatters’ lying on the couch inside the pub, with things scattered, leaving the whole place look thrashy.

“The pub was temporarily closed while he was finalizing a new lease, and during this handover period, a gang of professional squatters somehow bypassed all the security and CCTV, and got themselves in.” A source told The Sun

What’s happening with Gordon’s York & Albany pub

Gordon Ramsay's 19th-century-inspired gastropub, located near Regent's Park in the heart of London, has been hit by a squatter's strike. According to the UK-based publications, Gordon was also involved in a legal dispute over the venue in 2015. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, reportedly remains the same as people inside refused to vacate despite the star chef reaching out to police for help.

“They’ve now boarded themselves in the building and are slowly taking over the place, leaving their crap everywhere and brazenly telling locals this is now their home.” The source added. “They’ve glued tight all the locks and are cooking up a storm in the kitchen, which is especially galling for Gordon.”

The squatters have posted a notice on the pub’s front door stating that the building is a ‘non-residential building’ and that they have a legal right to live there. They argue that since the building “was NOT designed or adapted, before the time of our entry, for use as a place to live”. anti-squatters rules do not apply. They have also issued a warning of potential legal action, meaning that anyone attempting to evict them without their consent could face up to six months imprisonment.